Yankton Area Arts (YAA) is busy prepping and planning for summer activities that will be here before we know it!
Mark your calendars now for the kick-off of our summer activities. The 30th Annual Kids Art Fest will take place at Riverside Park on Tuesday, May 31! This is always a fun event for elementary aged kids and their families to create artwork provided by a variety of organizations across the community. Following the Kids Art Fest, the Yankton Area Summer Band will present their first performance in a series of free Tuesday evening concerts in the Riverside Park Amphitheater. To get involved or find more information, visit YanktonAreaArts.org!
Opening today (Friday) at G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery is an exhibit by Sioux Falls artist Jensen Twite. “So it Was/So it is Now” is a nostalgic exploration of childhood memories.
“When a viewer sees one of my pieces, I hope it brings them nostalgic feelings about being a kid and just being, playing,” Twite wrote.
The exhibit features black-and-white photography, colored pencil drawings, digital photography, and mixed media pieces. This exhibit will be on display April 1-May 17 with a special exhibit honoring the artist on Friday, May 6, from 5-7 p.m. All exhibits are free and open to the public. To learn more about this exhibit visit YanktonAreaArts.org. Please note the gallery will be closed Friday and Saturday, April 15-16, for the holiday weekend.
Yankton Area Arts is now accepting applications for the 2022 Educator Scholarship. This annual educator scholarship was established in 2018 to inspire Yankton educators to add creative, engaging, artful methods to their classroom curriculum. The scholarship awarded will be up to $500 and is intended to assist with costs associated with continuing education or graduate credit course opportunities. All Yankton educators are eligible and encouraged to apply. Applications are due May 1. An email was sent to school administrators with a direct link to the application. Educators may also access the application by inquiring with YAA at info@yanktonareaarts.org.
Yankton Area Arts is well on its way to securing the GAR Hall long term but we still need your help! In October we launched a Dollars for Doors campaign to raise funds to update and repair the doors of G.A.R. Hall and add period appropriate structures like an awning to offer weather protection. Because of the historic nature of the doors and the building, these updates will be costly but will secure our building and ensure YAA’s longevity in this notable Yankton treasure. We have a goal of raising $25,000 for the entire project and thanks to many donors in our community and beyond, we have raised nearly $10,000 so far! You can be a part of this important campaign by making a donation to the Dollars for Doors campaign by visiting YanktonAreaArts.org or by texting Dollars4Doors to 44-321.
There is always something artistic happening in Yankton! Mark your calendars to attend the Yankton High School Spring Musical, “School House Rock Live, Jr.” April 7, 8, 9, and 11 at 7:00 pm. Tickets are $3 for adults, $2 for senior citizens, and free for all students! On display in the Bede Art Gallery at Mount Marty is an oil and acrylic painting exhibit by Mount Marty alum Mike Lavelle. “50 Years Then and Now” is on display April 1-30. Also coming up at Mount Marty, the National Players will make their annual appearance performing “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” (April 7), and “A Raisin in the Sun” (April 8). Both shows are at 7:30 p.m. in Marian Auditorium.
YAA is always seeking volunteers to serve on some of our committees, help in the office or in the gallery, or promote fundraising efforts throughout the year. Committee involvement includes but is not limited to event planning and organization, marketing, facility updates, education, fundraising, membership recruitment and so much more! Contact us to find out more at info@yanktonareaarts.org!
We greatly appreciate community support to keep our programming running smoothly all year long. If you can, please consider making a one time or monthly donation, becoming a member at https://YanktonAreaArts.org, or simply following along on our social media at Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube! Thank you for your support.
Yankton Area Arts is a non-profit arts organization located at 508 Douglas Avenue in Yankton. The G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery is open Monday-Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturdays 1-3 p.m. There is a ramp into the gallery located on the southeast side of the building. The gallery bathroom is wheelchair accessible. For more information or assistance, call the YAA office at 605-665-9754 or email info@yanktonareaarts.org.
