The Appropriations Committee advanced their finalized recommendations for the Fiscal Year 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 biennial budget to the full Legislature. This proposal calls for an average increase of 2.3% in spending over the next two fiscal years.

The main differences between the governor’s proposal and the Appropriations Committee proposal are that lawmakers included an additional $80 million to increase both (A) the reimbursement rates for providers of Medicaid services by 3% this year and 2% next year; and (B) the budget request of the University of Nebraska System by 2.5%; the latter represents a compromise between Gov. Pillen and NU President Ted Carter. The former would provide additional funding for nursing homes, hospitals, and medical clinics to maintain services and raise salaries to keep and attract workers. This money is particularly needed in rural parts of the state to ensure nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and hospitals can keep their doors open.

