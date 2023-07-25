A small item mentioned during Yankton’s City Commission meeting Monday night represents a larger and broader issue that is well worth addressing.
As the City Commission was preparing to end the public portion of its meeting and move into an executive session, Commissioner Brian Hunhoff asked about providing a little more specificity in regard to what future executive sessions, which are closed to the public and the media, would be about.
Previously (and including Monday night), the city has generally announced it would be going into executive sessions for personnel, contractual or legal reasons, which are the only reasons that a public board can go into closed meetings (which is what executive sessions essentially are). The agenda item for Monday’s executive session read: “Adjourn into executive session to discuss contractual, litigation and personnel matters under SDCL 1-25-2.” This is the same wording used for every meeting. It’s overly broad, with the meaning perhaps taken for granted.
What was being asked by Hunhoff, a former journalist, is that the city at least announce which category future closed meetings would fall under. Happily, the other commissioners agreed to take that approach moving forward.
“In the interest of transparency, I think our agenda should be more specific each meeting and discuss exactly which of those reasons we’re going into executive session for,” Hunhoff said.
Commissioner Nathan Johnson, also a former journalist, heartily backed the idea.
The concept of transparency and openness at a public meeting is not a new issue, with some people bringing it up with the current Paradigm project. In a larger view, it’s really something quite extraordinary, for it requires gestures of good faith by both the governing body (in adhering to the principle) and the public (in trusting the officials to stay true to their word).
Hunhoff knows all about this, having not only worked as a journalist but also having served as a county commissioner. He is also probably one of the leading journalistic advocates for First Amendment rights and open government in the country and, having been on either side of the situation for so long, he knows where the boundaries are and perhaps how some boards, either inadvertently or not so inadvertently, can circumvent the rules.
Hunhoff cited the Yankton School Board’s practice when it goes into executive session. When it does so, it cites the general reason why (either personnel, contractual OR legal, without lumping them all together) without divulging the specifics.
The city’s practice of going into an executive session without providing more specific parameters may not be the end of the world, but it certainly left the door open for questions. (As mentioned above, some people are bringing this up with the Paradigm issue, although this would fall under a contractual matter that requires a degree of privacy.) Fine-tuning this practice sets a good example, and it bolsters some of that faith we invest in trying to maintain an open, and fair, governing process.
Yes. I agree YSD is transparent when discussing executive sessions during their monthly meetings. However, have you looked under the consent agenda? Probably not. Go to YSD website, go to July 10, 2023 agenda, and scroll to contract amendments. I think you will be surprised. Several administrators were given additional raises. In April, teachers and administrators were given a 7% raise. That was fantastic and well-deserved. Then July came around. The additional raise ranged from 1%-12%. Add that to the 7% given in April and those are significant raises. Administration has stated they need to keep up with the other ESD schools. Well, I don’t see administrators getting on the school buses and leaving YSD, but the teachers are climbing aboard and driving away quickly. This is only one example of why teachers are leaving. Other reasons: they are told to be team players, to get on board with administration or you could be reassigned, and don’t have an opinion or ask questions. In April the P & D spoke to Sarah Carda. Board member Sarah Carda said the board wants to show how much it appreciates teachers. “When we have it in our budget, we will reward them with what we have,” Carda said. “I hope that teachers really do see how much we appreciate them and compensation is one of those ways we do that.” I think what Ms. Carda meant to say was administrators will be rewarded when extra funds are available at the end of the fiscal year. This isn’t the first time administration has received hefty raises. For the past 8 years, with the exception of last year, the school board has rewarded administrators with significant raises. So keep your eyes on the consent agendas, that’s where the lack of transparency is hiding from the public.
