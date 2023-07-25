A small item mentioned during Yankton’s City Commission meeting Monday night represents a larger and broader issue that is well worth addressing.

As the City Commission was preparing to end the public portion of its meeting and move into an executive session, Commissioner Brian Hunhoff asked about providing a little more specificity in regard to what future executive sessions, which are closed to the public and the media, would be about.

Yes, YSD is transparent when disclosing what area will be discussed in executive session. However, have you looked under the consent agenda. Go to YSD’s website, find school board agenda for July 10, 2023, and click on documents titled contract amendments. I think you will be surprised. In April, the school board approved a 7% well-deserved raise for teachers and administrators. Then came July. In July, several administrators were given additional 1%-12% raises . Add those additional raises to the 7% given in April and those are some hefty raises. Sadly, this isn’t the first time this has occurred. For the past 8 years, with the exception of last year, administration has been given hefty raises by our school board. Over the years, administration has stated significant raises are needed to keep up with other ESD schools. However, I don’t see administrators getting on the school buses and leaving YSD, but teachers are climbing on board the school buses and driving away from YSD as soon as they can. Why? This only one example of why teachers are leaving. Other reasons: they are told to be team players, get on board with administration or you could be reassigned, and don’t have an opinion or ask questions; just do as you are told. In April Sarah Carda spoke to the P & D. Board member Sarah Carda said the board wants to show how much it appreciates teachers. “When we have it in our budget, we will reward them with what we have,” Carda said. “I hope that teachers really do see how much we appreciate them and compensation is one of those ways we do that.” I think Ms. Carda meant to say, when we have extra funds at the end of our fiscal year administration will be rewarded. So, yes there is transparency with which items will be discussed in executive session, but the lack of transparency is in the consent agenda items. Do keep your eyes on the consent agenda, that’s where things are tucked away from the public. How can administration ask teachers to be team players when they are not being treated like a team player? However, it’s the school board who needs to look in the mirror. Does administration work for school board or does the school board work for administration?

