On June 17, Vermillion native Andrew E. Lee, who served as the third governor of South Dakota from 1897-1901, will join the Trail of Governors in Pierre.
The Trail of Governors was launched in 2011 and is a project to place life-sized bronze statues of every former South Dakota governor in the capital city. The statues are placed along a trail that begins in downtown Pierre and leads to the grounds of the State Capitol and the Governor’s Mansion.
The statue of Lee will be unveiled in the State Capitol rotunda at 10 a.m. Friday, June 17, along with statues of Governors Frank M. Byrne (1913-17) and William J. Bulow (1927-31). They are the final three statues, and once they are placed, all 31 former South Dakota governor will be honored along the Trail, and going forward, statues will be added after governors leave office.
Andrew E. Lee may not be a household name today, but he was a prominent figure in our state in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Lee was born in Bergen, Norway in 1847 and came to America with his family when he was four, settling on a farm in Dane County, Wisconsin. Lee came to Dakota Territory in 1867 and formed a mercantile partnership with Charles Prentis in Vermillion in 1869. The business operated for over 40 years and made Lee one of South Dakota’s wealthiest citizens. In 1872, Lee married Annie Chappell and they had one daughter, Jessamine.
Lee served on the Vermillion city council and as mayor of Vermillion. In 1896, Lee was nominated for governor by a “fusion” ticket supported by Populists, Democrats, and a faction of pro-silver Republicans led by U.S. Senator Richard F. Pettigrew. Lee was elected governor by 319 votes, the closest margin for governor in state history, and was reelected on the Fusion ticket in 1898 by 370 votes, the second-closest margin.
Gov. Lee struggled to enact much of his populist agenda, as the Populists and Democrats struggled to translate a successful election alliance into an effective governing coalition. Despite that, Lee had some successes. He strongly backed the creation of the initiative and referendum process, which voters adopted, making South Dakota the first state to do so. He created an agency to regulate and examine insurance companies, and made the State Railroad Commission, the precursor to today’s Public Utilities Commission, elected rather than appointed offices. Lee also authorized construction of Northern Normal School in Aberdeen, the School for the Blind in Gary, and a state hospital in Redfield.
During the Spanish-American War in 1898, Gov. Lee contributed from his personal fortune to outfit the South Dakota National Guard unit that was mobilized and deployed to the Philippines, but he became a critic of the war when the troops remained overseas once the conflict ended.
After two terms as governor, Lee ran unsuccessfully for U.S. House in 1900. He was the Democratic nominee for governor in 1908, losing to Robert S. Vessey, and also received the votes of Democratic legislators for U.S. Senate in 1907 and 1909 (during the era when U.S. senators were elected by the State Legislature rather than a popular vote).
Lee retired to Vermillion and, following the death of his wife Annie, he married Myrtle Shepard in 1920. He died in Vermillion in 1934, one day after turning 87, and was buried in Vermillion. Lee’s nephew, Carl Gunderson, followed him to the governor’s chair, and the Lee Medical Building, home of the USD Sanford School of Medicine in Vermillion, is named in his honor. Lee’s home in Vermillion is within the Bluff Historic District, which was placed upon the National Register of Historic Places in 2016, and a South Dakota State Historical Society marker in nearby Ratingen Platz commemorates his life and career.
Befitting his career as a merchant and businessman, Lee’s statue will be placed on Pierre Street in the capital city’s downtown business district.
