YSD JR. KINDERGARTEN/KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION OPEN
Registration for Jr. K and Kindergarten for the 2021-2022 school year is now open. You are welcome to either pick up a registration packet at any elementary school or print a packet from https://www.ysd.k12.sd.us/apps/pages/kdgregistration. Please return registration paperwork by Monday, March 8, either by mail or in person. Feel free to contact one of our elementary schools with any questions you may have regarding registration:
• Webster Elementary School — 665-2484
• Lincoln Elementary School — 665-7392
• Stewart Elementary School — 665-5765
• Beadle Elementary School — 665-2282
NATIONAL HONOR SOCIETY
On Feb. 25, Yankton High School will induct 68 juniors into the National Honor Society. All of these students met or exceeded the initial requirement of a 3.5 GPA or higher after five semesters with no major infractions from the beginning of their 11th grade school year. We are very proud of these students and all members of the NHS.
YSD AND COVID-19
Below is the link community members are welcome to check, which I will update at the end of each week. Information will be provided regarding active positive student/staff COVID-19 cases for which we are aware of at the present time in the Yankton School District: http://www.ysd.k12.sd.us/apps/news/article/1282764.
DISTRICT 18 LEGISLATIVE CRACKER BARREL
The final date for the 2021 Cracker Barrel will be on Saturday, Feb. 27 at 10 a.m.
Due to COVID-19 precautionary measures, the Cracker Barrels be held via Facebook Live beginning at 10 a.m. This is a facilitated event. Questions may be submitted prior to each by calling the Chamber prior to the events 605-665-3636, or you may log on to the Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page and submit your questions during the live presentation.
Sen. Jean Hunhoff, Rep. Ryan Cwach and Rep. Mike Stevens will be available to answer questions.
SCHOOL BOARD MEETINGS
Yankton School District Board Meetings are held on the second Monday of the month beginning at 5 p.m. Due to COVID-19 and the need for additional social distancing the meetings are being held at the Yankton High School Theater.
School board meetings are being live-streamed, as well as being recorded and re-aired on public access channels on our local cable television. The meetings are also archived on the YSD Website http://ysd.k12ksdkus/. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.
Henry Ford stated, “Coming together is a beginning. Staying together is a process. Working together is a success.”
Dr. Wayne Kindle is superintendent of the Yankton School District.
