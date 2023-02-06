Not surprisingly, the issue of using public money for private schools is back in the legislative spotlight in both South Dakota and Nebraska.
In South Dakota, two bills have been introduced to expand “school choice” in the state, including one bill (House Bill 1234) that would “provide a voucher for students enrolled in certain grade levels at accredited nonpublic schools.”
And in Nebraska, Legislative Bill 753 has been introduced that would, among other things, tap into public education funds to support scholarships to private schools for low-income families.
The basic issue in both states still comes down to this: Should state government make public education its sole priority, or should it divert some of that public funding to provide residents more choices in education beyond public schools?
With all due respect to private schools and the educational opportunities they offer, state governments need to be committed to making public education the best experience possible. Thus, when it comes to taxpayer money, public schools really need to remain the priority.
In both states, funding for education has been a big issue and continues to be every session.
In South Dakota, there is always discussion among lawmakers about finding the money to properly fund education, and we again face the prospect of the state’s teachers ranking last in the country in terms of pay. Gov. Kristi Noem is proposing a 5% increase in school funding, but if the food tax is repealed and Medicaid is expanded, funding issues may become a concern.
South Dakota proponents of private school vouchers say it’s imperative for the state to allow every parent to pursue the educational path they think is best for their children. “In South Dakota, that may very well be the general and uniform public school, or it may be a non-public school better suited to each child’s unique circumstances,” said Rep. Jon Hansen (R-Dell Rapids). “We must ensure that parents are in the driver’s seat for their children’s education by making funding follow the student and not the system.”
When the South Dakota bills were filed, opponents immediately lined up against them.
“Let’s be clear, these two bills are voucher bills,” stated Sandra Waltman, government relations and communications director for the South Dakota Education Association (SDEA). “Vouchers are when we take your tax dollars and give them to private schools, who get to pick and choose who their students are.”
The latter point is particularly open for heated discussion. When Iowa debated its voucher expansion recently, critics noted that there are some students who wouldn’t be permitted to enroll in private schools for various reasons and who then must rely on public education.
“Our public educators take very serious the charge we have to educate every child who comes through the door,” Waltman said, according to Dakota News Now. “It doesn’t matter who they are, where they come from, their socioeconomic status, their race or religion, their abilities or disabilities. We educate every single student, and we do the best we can with the resources we have.”
The most practical solution, voucher critics say, is supporting public education to a greater extent.
“If you want to help children, fully fund public schools,” said the Rev. T. Michael Williams, a Baptist pastor from Omaha who opposes Nebraska’s voucher/scholarship proposal.
Since taxpayer money is the main resource for public schools, state government (no matter which state it is) needs to make those school systems a financial priority. If money issues loosen up to the point where more could be done outside that public school realm, we might then look at it at that time.
Making public school as strong as possible should be the government’s focus. Doing less than that threatens to undercut that mission.
(0) comments
