The political world was buzzing this week about a special election in Ohio — which, for South Dakotans, felt like an awfully familiar echo from last summer.
In Ohio, voters rejected Issue 1, a measure primarily intended to make it tougher for that state to pass a constitutional amendment this November that would protect abortion rights.
If Issue 1 had passed, it would have raised the threshold for approving any constitutional amendment to a supermajority of 60%, thus likely making this fall’s abortion ballot measure much more difficult to approve.
Critics saw Issue 1 as a preemptive strike pushed by the state’s Republican Party. The proposal was rushed to a vote during the August primary rather than the November election, effectively looming as a possible end-around in the voting process.
And this has a familiar ring for South Dakotans.
In 2022, a measure called Constitutional Amendment C was placed on our June primary ballot. It, too, called for requiring a supermajority of 60% approval by voters, in our case, “for ballot measures that increase taxes or fees or required the state to appropriate $10 million or more in the first five fiscal years,” according to Ballotpedia. But Amendment C was placed on the June ballot in a preemptive effort to make Amendment D, the measure to expand Medicaid, harder to pass the following November. Indeed, one state legislator, Republican Sen. Lee Schoenbeck of Watertown, publicly stated that fact in the run-up to the June vote, arguing that Medicaid expansion was merely the “flavor of the day.”
The South Dakota scenario didn’t get near the attention that Ohio’s Issue 1 received. This was almost certainly due to the Ohio measure being tied to abortion, which turned into a transformative political issue after Roe v. Wade was struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court last year, with those shockwaves still rattling the landscape. South Dakota’s Medicaid battle, while notable, didn’t hit the same kind of hot buttons and raw nerves.
But the similarities in details, tactics and timing were inescapable. So, too, were the selling points of both efforts: They were both billed as ways to protect their respective states from “outside interests” with radical agendas. Meanwhile, opponents of both efforts painted the measures as power grabs.
Ultimately, both Amendment C and Issue 1 shared the same fate. South Dakotans clobbered Amendment C by a margin of 67% to 33%, while Ohioans killed Issue 1 by a somewhat closer, but still decisive, 57% to 43%.
Obviously, the motivating issues behind both these measures were the most compelling storylines: Ohio’s election was seen as an abortion issue, while South Dakota’s Amendment C was depicted as a Medicaid battle. Those ties were understandable and logical, since these were the motivations behind these efforts in the first place.
But both measures came down to lawmakers asking voters to, in effect, surrender some of their power in making laws and passing legislation. Actually, “asking” might be a generous description, given how the measures were packaged. There’s an arrogance in that approach — that lawmakers were really doing this to “protect” us — that deserved to be throttled.
It’s also clear that, while both the South Dakota and Ohio measures were crafted by GOP lawmakers, the opposition against these efforts was very bipartisan, especially here. In the 2022 general election, South Dakotans went on to approve Medicaid expansion 56% to 44%, indicating there were people who opposed Medicaid expansion who also voted against C. Again, “asking” voters to give up their power on these matters is a tough sell, as it should be.
Another underlying truth is that both measures were designed to protect the minority from the majority — or more precisely, to allow the minority to dictate to the majority. That’s handy politics, I suppose, but it’s bad democracy.
The cultural issues aside, the lesson of the mechanics here should be clear. Trying to tamper with the people’s ability to make laws is touchy business. It’s a lesson that is often overlooked by some lawmakers, like those in Ohio who could have turned to South Dakota’s recent past and learned some of the drawbacks. But they didn’t. Instead, the people once again reminded them.
