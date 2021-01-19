The 2021 South Dakota legislative session officially began Tuesday, Jan. 12, with the swearing in of South Dakota legislators and the State of the State Address by Gov. Kristi Noem.
Her address emphasized that South Dakota is in a strong position economically: revenues are up, businesses and jobs are expected to keep coming to our state and investments such as broadband will set up the infrastructure to keep South Dakota going in the right direction. Gov. Noem also mentioned meat-processing grants and the merger of the Department of Agriculture with the Department of Environmental and Natural Resources, which have been topics of concerns mentioned by constituents from the ag community. Workforce development is talked about every year and the Premier Scholarship looks to fund needs-based scholarships to students who work in South Dakota.
While South Dakota as a whole is doing well, we need to keep in mind that there are many businesses and individuals who are struggling as a result of the pandemic.
Ever since the pandemic hit, I have not let up in putting in the extra effort to help and encourage business owners and farmers to apply for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds, business grants and other financial assistance. The recent stimulus bill passed by Congress and signed by President Trump includes a second round of PPP and Coronavirus Food Assistance Program payments. Many South Dakota businesses, farmers and self-employed individuals will qualify, including some who didn’t qualify the first time, and those who would have qualified but never applied. Some individuals I worked with over the last year were surprised to learn that they qualified for PPP funds. Because of efforts by bankers, accountants, elected officials and others, South Dakota was one of the top states in the nation for receiving PPP funds. I hope we will be able to say the same for the second round. It is imperative for anyone who may qualify for funds such as PPP or CFAP payments to apply as soon as possible.
While many other states are looking at making cuts and raising taxes, South Dakota is doing the opposite. Every dollar that is circulated through our economy helps businesses, families, schools, nursing homes and many others.
This session, I will again serve as vice chairman of the Education Committee. I also will serve on the Transportation, State Affairs and Legislative Procedure committees. The State Affairs Committee often hears the most significant or contentious bills, and most of the members of the committee are among the leadership of each party.
Shortly after the November election, I was elected to be a majority whip by my fellow senators. In addition to those committees, I will serve as chairman of the Senate Government Operations and Audit Committee, which reviews the operations and fiscal affairs of the state’s departments, boards and agencies. GOAC generally meets periodically during the summer. My background as a certified public accountant/auditor prepares me well to work on the committee.
I am eager for the new responsibilities and challenges that I will face in this new leadership position and in these new committee assignments. I am committed to continuing to serve District 19 with the independence, bipartisanship and policy-minded approach to legislating for which I am known and have earned re-election.
Please contact me with any questions and concerns at 605-660-6468 and Kyle.schoenfish@sdlegislature.gov.
