The COVID-19 emergency, at least as a federally defined event, is slated to end May 11. That announcement was made by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services last month.

Of course, as was pointed out in the space several weeks ago, declaring the end of the designated “COVID emergency” status doesn’t mean the pandemic is over. It will still cling to our lives and still have the potential to be troublesome.

Mr. Clean
Mr. Clean

Two possibilities loom as the next scary thing: another biological weapon attack on the general population - or - the general population attacks the traitors who ran this demented and deadly clown show.

99.97% survival rate.

Phony vaccines.

Protocols that kill.

Ignoring highly effective medicines. You all deserve what you get.

