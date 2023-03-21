The COVID-19 emergency, at least as a federally defined event, is slated to end May 11. That announcement was made by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services last month.
Of course, as was pointed out in the space several weeks ago, declaring the end of the designated “COVID emergency” status doesn’t mean the pandemic is over. It will still cling to our lives and still have the potential to be troublesome.
The end of the federal public health emergency (PHE) on a specific date doesn’t mean the emergency status will end all at once.
In a story in Tuesday’s Press & Dakotan, local health officials noted that the emergency won’t be ending so much as transitioning when May 11 arrives.
“Just because the PHE declaration ends doesn’t mean that, magically, COVID goes away,” Dr. David Basel, vice president of Clinical Quality for the Avera Medical Group, told the P&D. “We tend to discuss it more as the PHE ‘unwinding’ because there are some things that will go into effect May 11, but many other things are going to occur in a staged fashion over time.”
That’s wise and sensible. In fact, it’s the only way it could possibly work.
The end of the PHE declaration means a change of gears in numerous services in offerings, ranging from the availability of COVID testing and vaccines to how long-term care facilities protect residents and deal with coronavirus infections.
According to CNBC, there are numerous changes that will likely occur in general. For instance, some people with private insurance may have to start paying for COVID tests, while hospitals may not have as much flexibility in expanding their capacity to deal with potential surges. Also, labs will no longer be required to report COVID test results to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Meanwhile, “millions of people are … at risk of losing health insurance through Medicaid this year as federal protections that kept people covered during the pandemic come to an end,” CNBC reported. “These protections were once tied to the public health emergency, but Congress then decided to phase them out separately.”
The report added that COVID vaccines and treatments will remain free to everyone after the federal emergency ends, but this may not be the case for uninsured adults after the U.S. stockpile of vaccine is exhausted.
Long-term care facilities, which remain at the front line of this battle, are the entities that will be most immediately impacted by the change in status, but local officials said it will not instantly alter everything.
“Unwinding is a good way to think about this,” Dr. Victoria Walker, Avera Health’s medical director for Long-Term Care, told the P&D. “I don’t think a family member or a resident living in long-term care is going to notice any major changes happening on May 12.”
So, the end of the federal emergency will NOT represent the end of the COVID pandemic, but change is coming. May 11 will not instantly strip away many safeguards that have been in place. Rather, it will mark the beginning of that transition and a cautious, hopeful step forward.
(1) comment
Two possibilities loom as the next scary thing: another biological weapon attack on the general population - or - the general population attacks the traitors who ran this demented and deadly clown show.
99.97% survival rate.
Phony vaccines.
Protocols that kill.
Ignoring highly effective medicines. You all deserve what you get.
