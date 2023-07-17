Overall, the Yankton County Commission is approaching the prospect of solar energy development prudently by scheduling discussions on how this county should deal with potential projects of this nature.

The commissioners told the Press & Dakotan that they want to be prepared in case any solar energy proposals, including (and, we would guess, especially) solar farming operations, come before it. They want to make sure zoning ordinances are up to date to deal with this relatively new type of development. That is a wise decision.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.