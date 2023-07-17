Overall, the Yankton County Commission is approaching the prospect of solar energy development prudently by scheduling discussions on how this county should deal with potential projects of this nature.
The commissioners told the Press & Dakotan that they want to be prepared in case any solar energy proposals, including (and, we would guess, especially) solar farming operations, come before it. They want to make sure zoning ordinances are up to date to deal with this relatively new type of development. That is a wise decision.
However, we have some questions.
Chief among these is why the topic of a possible moratorium on solar energy projects was placed (briefly) on the agenda for last Friday’s special meeting, which was originally devoted solely to the budget, when a regular meeting was scheduled four days later. This was, at the very least, a little bewildering. Friday’s initial agenda called for commissioners to hear from agencies from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. (with a lunch break also slotted). But then, two days before the meeting, an updated agenda was issued that added a discussion for a possible moratorium on solar energy projects. That seemed to be an odd move, and if one were suspicious, it might even appear preemptive, suggesting something was on the radar. (To the best of our knowledge at this writing, that was not the case.)
When the topic did come up Friday, the commissioners decided to wait until tonight’s (Tuesday) meeting anyway in order to get more information on the issue and seek public comment. (It would seem that this might be something that would have to be set up for another meeting as a second reading.)
Commissioners said the topic arose because of what they have been hearing from county officials who have recently attended regional meetings.
Meanwhile, a solar energy project has already been proposed in neighboring Clay County, which may also have spurred the Yankton County commissioners to action.
“We talked to some of the Clay County commissioners. We mentioned that our zoning ordinance doesn’t mention anything about solar,” Yankton County Commissioner Dan Klimisch told the P&D. “We should at least look into (the subject) and be prepared. If it’s coming into Clay County, we’re the next county over (to the west), so we need to be proactive.”
According to Clean Grid Alliance, there is one solar energy project, located near Pierre, currently online in South Dakota. However, how many more might be in the proposal stage is unknown.
Solar energy projects on the scale of solar farms are growing nationally (the value of U.S. operations in 2021 was estimated at $88 million, and this is expected to grow to $458 million by 2030, according to Global News Wire). However, they can also be controversial. They can be a boon to local economies, have low maintenance costs, produce clean energy and have a fairly long life span. However, the panels tend to cover a lot of land and potentially affecting vegetation and lowering land values; construction comes with a high front-end cost and can put a lot of wear and tear on roads; and the decommissioning of a project can have environmental impacts.
These are issues county zoning must be ready to address when and if the situation arises.
Yankton County’s desire to be proactive is sensible, even though it did appear last week to be a bit overeager. This will be an interesting discussion to follow, and we urge the public to be part of it.
