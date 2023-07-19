The South Dakota Bar Exam Committee has been diligently working to study and address the critical issues surrounding our state’s bar exam. Reflecting on the testing changes implemented in 2015, it’s clear we must continue to evolve and adapt better ways to ensure a fair and effective professional licensing process for aspiring lawyers in our state.
• A Look Back: The 2015 Bar Exam Changes and Their Consequences
In 2015, South Dakota transitioned to a new bar exam format that has drawn attention for its unique approach. Our state’s bar exam is the only one in the country that does not allow the written and multiple-choice components to be combined to obtain a passing score. Furthermore, South Dakota is the only state that does not scale the subjective written exam to the objectively scored multiple-choice exam, as recommended by the National Conference of Bar Examiners (NCBE).
Since the implementation of these significant changes, our bar exam passage rates have declined… and many law graduates have left South Dakota to pursue their legal careers elsewhere. Consequently, South Dakota ranks 46th out of 50 states in per capita lawyers, leaving many of our citizens without affordable access to legal representation. This shortage has contributed to a growing perception of a two-tier justice system in our state, favoring those who can afford legal counsel.
• Innovative Solutions: Six Alternatives to the Current Bar Exam
As we strive to improve the legal landscape in South Dakota, it’s crucial to explore alternative pathways to legal practice that protect the public interest while ensuring a diverse and equitable pool of legal professionals. Here are six potential solutions, each with its unique benefits and potential for implementation:
1) Diploma Privilege: By reinstating the diploma privilege, which was in effect in South Dakota until 1983 and has been successfully implemented in Wisconsin for over 75 years, law school graduates who pass a character and fitness exam would be granted a license to practice law. This concept could be enhanced by requiring passage of the Multistate Professional Responsibility Exam (MPRE) and a period of supervision by a qualified lawyer.
2) New Hampshire’s Daniel Webster Honors Program: Established by the New Hampshire Supreme Court in 2005, this program allows selected law students to spend their second and third years in a supervised clinical program. Students must compile a portfolio of work, pass the MPRE, and the character and fitness exam, but are not required to take the traditional bar exam.
3) Oregon’s Supervised Practice: The Oregon Supreme Court recently outlined a proposal for a supervised practice pathway, which would grant a license upon completing a post-graduation supervision period and passing certain tests, without the need for a traditional bar exam.
4) Oregon’s Second Proposal: This alternative, modeled after the Daniel Webster Honors Program, incorporates a specialized curriculum and testing during law school, with licensing granted upon graduation without the need for a traditional bar exam.
5) Louisiana’s Essay-Only Bar Exam: Louisiana utilizes an essay-only bar exam, with questions and model answers created and graded by local lawyers, avoiding reliance on the MBE.
6) The Uniform Bar Exam (UBE): Adopting the UBE, which is currently used by approximately 40 states, would create a more equitable exam that allows the combination of multiple-choice and written components to achieve a passing score. The UBE also scales the subjective written component to the objective multiple-choice component, as per NCBE guidelines.
• The Path Forward: Balancing Public Protection and Access to Legal Representation
The future of South Dakota’s legal profession hinges on our ability to adapt and evolve our licensing processes to create a more equitable and diverse legal landscape. By considering these alternative pathways to legal practice, we can strike a balance between protecting the public from incompetent, unethical lawyers and ensuring that qualified candidates are not unfairly excluded by a one-size-fits-all exam.
By broadening our approach to licensing, we can better serve the public and address the growing shortage of lawyers in our state, particularly in rural areas. Mandatory continuing legal education for licensed lawyers is a more effective way to protect the public than a high-stakes, one-time exam. As a state that prides itself on innovation and forward-thinking, South Dakota should seize the opportunity to explore these alternatives and create a more inclusive legal profession.
Our Supreme Court, under Article V Section 17 of the State Constitution, has the authority and responsibility to address this issue and implement new rules to improve the bar exam and licensing process. By embracing change and working together, we can create a brighter future for aspiring lawyers, our legal system, and the citizens of South Dakota.
The time has come for South Dakota to take a bold step towards a more equitable and effective licensing process for our up-and-coming lawyers. By engaging in open dialogue and considering the innovative alternatives presented, we can strike the delicate balance between public protection and access to legal representation.
Let’s forge a visionary path reflecting the diverse needs of our state and its citizens, while upholding the highest standards of the legal profession. The future of South Dakota’s legal landscape depends on our willingness to embrace change and adapt to the evolving needs of our society. Forward thinking can seize this opportunity to create a brighter future for aspiring lawyers, our legal
