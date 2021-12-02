Wednesday wasn’t a particularly good day on the COVID-19 front.
Coming off Tuesday’s report from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) — which, Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon warned on Twitter, covered a five-day period over the long holiday weekend, therefore figured to have a lot of big numbers — I was expecting more of a return to what we’ve been typically seeing from the DOH in recent weeks.
But that didn’t happen. South Dakota opened December with 15 new COVID-related deaths, including one in Yankton County. Also, new infections in the state numbered over 900, and active cases and current hospitalizations were also up significantly.
This was notable on Wednesday, the first day of December and the first day of meteorological winter, a season usually filled with respiratory and viral issues anyway. Some medical experts worry about a winter COVID surge, especially with the unknowns surrounding the new Omicron variant.
In December 2020, South Dakota saw its deadliest month in the pandemic with 542 deaths. I was actually thinking about that when I clicked on the DOH portal, and the new number felt like a nervous echo.
Wednesday was also notable because the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) held a press conference in which it noted that a vast majority of the COVID hospitalizations in that state were among unvaccinated people, particularly younger adults.
However, the underlying story line there is that the DHHS even acknowledged the pandemic at all. During the last few months, Nebraska’s official COVID-19 stance appears to have been that it’s a thing of the past; you could barely find any mention of COVID on the DHHS website. Thus, for the state to hold a press conference on the coronavirus was a notable occurrence and perhaps an ominous marker of where things really are at the moment.
One place where things AREN’T, however, is at the same level the pandemic was at a year ago. I’ve thought a lot lately about the fall surge in 2020 and the misery that came with it: About 45% of South Dakota’s total COVID fatalities (as of Thursday) occurred in November and December last year. This autumn hasn’t been anywhere near that level.
Nevertheless, the current trend isn’t encouraging.
While the pandemic keeps mutating and marching on, COVID resistance has become entrenched in our politics, in our rhetoric, in our relationships and in our actions. This week, while we coped with rising numbers and news of the Omicron variant, several states — including South Dakota and Nebraska — have been in court fighting vaccination mandates being deployed in an effort to keep the pandemic in check. That defiant definition of freedom, it seems, overrides everything, including life itself in some cases. The freedom to, among other things, infect those around you — either by not vaccinating and/or by not masking — is becoming adamantly nonnegotiable in the middle of a global plague.
Meanwhile, the rhetoric of COVID resistance continues to ratchet up. I’ve read about anti-vax mandate protesters in New York, Kansas, British Columbia and elsewhere using yellow stars to compare their perceived victimhood to the plight of the Jews during the Holocaust. This is such an abhorrent comparison that it suggests these people understand history only as far as it serves them and not a syllable further.
An unfortunate case in point is Fox News personality Lara Logan, who this week compared infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci to Josef Mengele, the notorious Nazi doctor (known as the “Angel of Death”) who performed brutal experiments on Jewish concentration camp inmates during World War II. Logan immediately came under withering criticism, so on Twitter, she began blocking some of her critics. It was reported Wednesday that this included blocking the Auschwitz Museum’s memorial site, perhaps one of the most important and essential sites in all of Twitter-dom. It regularly posts photos of people who were transported to Auschwitz and, in a vast majority of cases, died. (In the very rare instances when the site posts a survivor, it feels like a moral victory for civilization.) The site serves as a reminder of the need to never, ever forget this monstrous past. Logan blocked the site because it condemned her Fauci-Mengele comparison as “shameful.”
But that’s how the COVID war is working these days on some fronts. It appears that it’s best not to know too much about history, lest the truth gets in the way of some screaming hyperbole. This certainly doesn’t apply to everyone who opposes vaccines or masks, mind you, but it does seem to fit a few of the loudest, most high-profile resistors.
Wednesday left me feeling tired and a little discouraged by the news and, particularly, by us. It’s a battle that must go on, but it also seems that a lot of people will likely suffer along the way for no good reason, frankly, other than to make a point.
