Whatever one may think about our governmental response to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is little argument (albeit with a few exceptions) that the response of the American people has been generally outstanding.
Most Americans have taken this threat very seriously. There was a report last week that the initial projections of the pandemic’s toll on the country were based on a public cooperation rate of about 60% regarding such things as social distancing; in fact, the cooperation rate has been closer to 90% in some instances. While the current national numbers in terms of infections and deaths have been bad, one wonders what those stats might look like if the American people hadn’t mobilized as vigorously as they have (or, for that matter, if they had done it sooner).
But now, in relative sense — that is, excluding (if that’s possible) the toll the virus has taken on us to date — we face a tougher challenge.
That challenge was arguably evident in Yankton last weekend. The streets were busier with traffic than they have been for some time as people were out enjoying Saturday’s 70-degree weather, no doubt feeling an urge to escape their isolation and feel a little closer to normal again.
And that will be the challenge: We can’t let up in our pandemic battle, but the temptations are going to be strong, especially as spring settles in and our healthy resolve is undercut by repetition and fatigue.
Playing into that is the daily news that the concentration of cases in both South Dakota and Nebraska are elsewhere. In South Dakota, we’re made aware daily of the Smithfield situation in Sioux Falls. Minnehaha County has more than 80% of the state’s known COVID-19 cases, and there may be a temptation to believe that perhaps the worst of it can’t happen here.
In fact, Yankton County ranks third in the state in positive tests, which is something that should give us pause.
However, there may be a trend in the works. As of this writing, the county’s number of known cases has remained stable for the last several days while the number of recovered cases has inched upward. About three weeks ago, both the City of Yankton and Yankton County instituted emergency measures to encourage social distancing and reduce public contact. Since case statistics are lagging indicators, all this may suggest that the local measures are having an effect. It’s still too early to tell, but it’s worth watching.
But that takes us back to the original point: staying the course we have vigorously pursued the past several weeks. The longer our need for resolve goes on, the greater the possibility that our focus and best intentions may waver.
We have to be in this for the long haul. While South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has had her critics about her approach to the pandemic, most everyone agrees with her when she declares that the current distancing measures will have to stay in place at least into June, when the expected demand on hospital facilities is forecast to hit its peak. The work must continue for many weeks to come.
It’s up to each of us to stay on that course and do what we can to “bend the curve,” or whatever you want to call it. It’s how we fight back against an invisible virus. It’s how we are going to prevail.
kmh
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.