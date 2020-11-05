November is a time where we all make a collected effort to show gratitude as we inch toward Thanksgiving. This year, we are grateful every day for the support of our patrons, our donors, our volunteers and our artists!
While we closed our doors briefly in the spring, with the support of our friends and sponsors, we were able to safely open once again and share art with the community. It hasn’t been an easy year by any means. Our exhibit attendance is down, and we can’t host receptions with a gallery full of enthusiasts. We have had to figure out the best way to live stream our events, and we are finding new ways to educate, advocate for and enrich Yankton.
We have found new ways to integrate the arts into our community. Many of our plans have been put on hold, but we are still working to make a positive difference and give residents a desirable quality of life and show visitors a vibrancy not found in other communities our size. We are shifting our goals and adding new programs and events all to encourage community connection and to bring joy and happiness to all!
October was a busy month for YAA! We hosted Yankton’s first-ever Halloween Home Decoration Contest, encouraging the community to get out of the house and get creative! There were eight homes that entered our competition this year, and they did a fantastic job of spooking up the holiday! Three judges ventured out to choose three winners: The Big Pumpkin Award going to Dustin Iiams on Dakota Street, The Most Likely to Be Haunted Award going to Dale Arterberry on West Fifth Street, and The Overachiever Award to Eric Kotalik on S.D. Highway 50. Special thank you to our sponsors, South Dakota Magazine, The Boat House, and Pied Piper Flowers and Gifts! The judges noted how creatively some of our neighborhoods are decorated in town, so I hope folks got out to enjoy the spookiness!
YAA has the privilege of working with the United Way and the City of Yankton Parks Department on Yankton’s first Born Learning Trail. With the artistic design and talents of members of our local Connecting Artists group, we began installation of the trail, located in Westside Park. Stay tuned for more information about the trail in the coming weeks and months.
Our current exhibit features those same artists that are helping with the Born Learning Trail. The Connecting Artists are an area art organization dedicated to the support, connection, and encouragement of beginning through professional visual artists. The Connecting Artists are invited to display their work every two years in the G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery. Their work will be on display through Nov. 13, with a special reception honoring the artists on Friday, Nov. 6, from 5-7 p.m. This is an opportunity to meet the artists and find out firsthand what inspires them and how they create their work. While only exhibiting artists will be invited to attend the reception in person, we invite the public to watch the live stream on Facebook, ask questions and let us know what you think of the exhibit. The gallery is always free and open to the public. Our current open hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 1-5 p.m. Anyone wishing for a private viewing of the exhibit may call 665-9754 to make an appointment.
Finally, as we look ahead, we won’t be hosting some of our usual holiday events like the Tour of Homes and the Summer Band Christmas Concert, but we had so much fun with the Halloween Home Decoration Contest, we’re doing it again! We invite you to participate in lighting and decorating your home for Christmas in our Deck the House contest! All homes in the Yankton area are eligible to participate as long as they are located on a paved road. All entries must be submitted by Friday, Dec. 4, and include a non-refundable entry fee. Judging will take place the month of December, and winners will be announced Dec. 23. Prizes will be awarded in six categories: Best in Show, People’s Choice, Traditional Spirit of Christmas, Elegance of Design, The Griswold Award, and the Holly Jolly Neighborhood Award. A full list of rules and a link to the entry form can be found at YanktonAreaArts.org/tour-homes.
Additionally, we will be transitioning our gallery once again into a Christmas Shopping Boutique! We are celebrating the 15th annual Crimson Door Holiday Boutique this year and have some fun things in store to wrap up (no pun intended) this most unusual year! This year we have nearly 50 artists who will be sending their handmade items to the gallery for us to put on display Dec. 6-23. Shop locally this year and support artists and arts programming like scholarships for students and educators, and the annual Kids Art Fest held in June. In celebration of our 15th year, we have created a Yankton puzzle that can only be found at the Crimson Door and only while supplies last. Stay tuned for more information as we get closer, and don’t forget, all patrons of YAA get 10% off all sales and can shop a day early on December 5. Rest assured we will be doing extra cleaning and sanitizing each day for the safety of our visitors and patrons. We will be wearing masks and encourage you to do the same. If you prefer to shop in the comfort of your home, you’ll have the option to use an online shop and curbside pick-up this holiday season.
We greatly appreciate your support during this time. If you can, please consider making a one time or monthly donation, becoming a member at https://YanktonAreaArts.org, or simply following along on our social media Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and now YouTube! Thank you for your support. Be well and safe, friends!
Yankton Area Arts is a non-profit arts organization located at 508 Douglas Avenue in Yankton. The G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery is open with limited hours on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1:00-5:00pm. Staff is holding limited office hours. For more information or assistance, call the YAA office at (605) 665-9754 or email info@yanktonareaarts.org.
