We’ve seen some amazing, impressive leaps in momentum for Mount Marty University (MMU) the past couple years, but the latest news coming from the school ranks as perhaps the most surprising development yet.
On Monday, the school, along with officials from the NAIA and the Great Plains Athletic Conference, announced that the 2021 NAIA Indoor National Track and Field Championships will be held at MMU’s Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse this March. The situation came about because the meet was originally scheduled for the Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex in Brookings, but plans had to change because of Brookings’ COVID-19 measures.
How surprising is this? As things currently stand, the national meet will be the first event of any kind officially held in the fieldhouse, which opened last August. The four-day meet should stand as a memorable debut.
This turn of events is a sweet topping to an extraordinary year for Mount Marty. Since January, it has changed its name from “College” to “University,” built and opened not only a new fieldhouse but also a new residence hall, enjoyed a healthy increase in enrollment and saw its fledgling football program take shape.
The arrival of the fieldhouse this past year was also billed as a major development for Yankton, and the four-day national track meet figures to prove that immediately.
According to the Press & Dakotan story on Monday’s announcement, last year’s indoor national meet in Brookings drew in more than 1,400 athletes and coaches utilizing approximately 650 motel/hotel rooms per day, and it generated about $1.9 million in revenue for the Brookings economy.
That will be a nice boost for Yankton during what is normally one of the slower times of the year — and coming amid the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. (The 2021 meet is being expanded to four days to create safer conditions during the pandemic.)
The event will serve as another opportunity to showcase Yankton, which has already enjoyed national and global recognition thanks to the presence of the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center. The fieldhouse gives this community yet another tool with which to expand its exposure and, subsequently, to reap the benefits of that economic impact.
Of course, landing these events is one thing; staging them is something else. Mount Marty and Yankton officials will have a lot of work to do on this count.
However, there should be some help available. Dakota State University will serve as the official host school of the meet and will no doubt be part of that process. Also, MMU officials can look to the NFAA for organizational assistance, as well as the Yankton Chamber of Commerce personnel who have worked with the NFAA on staging those archery tournaments. Also, the University of South Dakota has some institutional knowledge in staging the NCAA Division II Indoor National Track Meet back in the 1990s, and that might also serve as a resource.
MMU’s new fieldhouse always figured to be a marvelous asset for the community, and that goal will be realized, arguably, a lot sooner than anyone thought. It will showcase the community, the university and all the people who are part of it. It’s an opportunity to shine, and we know the school and the town will be up to the task.
