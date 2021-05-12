We are building Yankton to last.
As I look back on my six years as a city commissioner — the last three of which I served as mayor — I am proud of the work that has been done in the public and private sectors to make sure our community is poised to be resilient and able to take on whatever challenges await us. (Just to clear, I’m not going anywhere. The mayoral duties are in Stephanie Moser’s capable hands, and I’m beginning a new three-year term on the Commission.)
I often tell people: If we as citizens of this community are not willing to invest the blood, sweat, tears — and money — to make sure Yankton has a viable future, who else do we expect is going to do that for us? The answer, of course, is most likely no one. The chances of an industry or individual dropping out of the sky to shower us with money, solutions or other bountiful resources to address our community needs are slim and odds I certainly wouldn’t take.
No, the burden is on us.
While there are many things that are outside of our control, what is always within our control is how we react to those forces as a community.
In each of the three years I was mayor, there were defining community events that will be remembered for some time and which have filled my spirit with hope for Yankton and gratitude for the people who share this community with me:
• In 2018, voters approved funding for the Huether Family Aquatics Center. As we await the opening of this facility in a few short weeks, I don’t think we could have anticipated how important it would be for us at this time. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, I’ve encountered so many people who have watched the construction of the aquatics center as a beacon of hope for the better days ahead of us. That buzz has grown louder now that it is almost complete. The facility will not only be a place of fun for kids but also for the kid in all of us. These communal gathering spaces are important to the overall well-being of Yankton and to the sense we have of our future potential;
• In 2019, a March flood event impacted homes and businesses while doing millions of dollars of damage to the Auld-Brokaw Trail and the wastewater treatment plant. Although the flood waters receded within 24 hours, the herculean effort by our city staff to obtain federal funding and work with engineers to develop plans to repair the impacted public infrastructure has now stretched for years. To witness their patience and dedication while navigating this complicated maze has been impressive; and
• In 2020, a pandemic changed life as we know it, creating new challenges for each and every one of us whether it was at work or in our personal lives. Many of us lost people we loved to COVID-19. Many of us experienced strained relationships over differences of opinion on this or that aspect of the pandemic. In the end, I’m mostly proud of how our community managed this marathon of a public health emergency. I’m especially in awe of the health care workers who provided guidance, care and ultimately vaccines. I’m grateful for the way our local elected leaders, emergency responders, non-profit agencies and health-care leaders were able to weave together our various areas of expertise to address the needs that arose along the way.
Because of the tradition of the “American character” as one that leans into individualism, there is a constant push and pull between that worthy value and what I think is another, even more important value: the common good and what we can accomplish when working together.
As the great observer of 1800s America, Alexis de Tocqueville, wrote: “Individualism, at first, only saps the virtues of public life; but in the long run, it attacks and destroys all others and is at length absorbed in selfishness.”
During the three events I described above and so many other experiences I’ve had while entrusted with helping to lead Yankton, our community is strongest when it works in a spirit of collaboration to achieve things we cannot do on our own.
If we are to continue to build Yankton to last, we must be willing to contribute our individual talents, passions and resources to strengthening our community. By doing that, I think we create an environment that is more likely to result in personal health and happiness.
It’s been a great honor to serve Yankton as mayor, and I look forward to continuing to be a member of the City Commission for the next three years where I will strive to do my part to make sure Yankton is a place that lives up to the city’s mission “to provide exemplary experiences, services and spaces that create opportunities for everyone to learn, engage and thrive.”
