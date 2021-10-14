This week, I saw a lot of bleak images of a snowstorm burying much of the Black Hills and funnel clouds dancing in the skies over other parts of the state.
So, remind me again why so many of us love autumn.
And I do mean “us” because I count myself among these people.
Sometimes, though, that fondness just seems crazy.
Here we are, leaving behind summer — a long, leisurely season filled with warm days, plenty of sunshine and practically no end of things to do and experience — and marching straight toward the inevitable abyss of winter. The sunlight fades, the air chills and jackets are dug out from storage. We know damn well what’s coming. Autumn is the paved road to that end.
This week’s weather across the state (or, most of the state, since Yankton just got a little rain and a lot of wind) was a reminder that, this time of year, winter can show up at any moment. Is it way too early? Yes. But is it unheard of in October? Not at all.
So, we’ve left behind something relatively steady and predictable as we’ve moved from summer to fall. Sure, summer can be sunny or stormy, but it almost never brings your life to a standstill the way a snowstorm can.
The uncertainty of a northern autumn has always played a role in the human experience. In ancient times, the fall harvest meant literally everything, for it would provide you (hopefully) with enough sustenance to survive the hard days to come. Some cultures viewed the time roughly around Nov. 1 as the literal start of winter because the harvest was in and a cold darkness was descending.
Also, fall, more than any other season, reminds you of the passage of time, and not always in a good way. The lush vegetation that came to life in the spring goes dormant, and the trees lose their glorious colors before turning into skeletons. The green hues of lawns vanish, and the farm fields are reduced to stubble. The world fades to a dreary brown if it isn’t covered by dreary snow. Everything gradually turns lifeless. And all this tells you in clear terms that yet another year is winding down.
So, by all rights, we should dread the arrival of fall, a deceptively colorful harbinger of dark, icy things to come.
And yet, I always look forward to this season despite knowing what I know, and I’ve had many people tell me fall is their favorite time of the year, too. There’s a welcome comfort in the cooling nights and crunchy leaves, and maybe it just feels good to slip on a coat again after a long, hot, sticky, buggy summer.
For all its flaws and threats, fall nevertheless feels like a reprieve, much in the same way that spring feels like we’re being paroled from winter.
Granted, this autumnal affection does not apply to everyone. There are those among us who dread this season’s arrival each year precisely because of what it foretells, and some of them are making plans to escape south any day now. That’s their choice and I understand it.
For the rest of us, perhaps we’re drawn to autumn because, with all that looms before us, the season compels us to embrace the moment. At this time of year, maybe more than any other, we simply don’t know what will come next. So, we bask in a warm, soft fall day, like the kind we’ve had recently, and enjoy it for all its worth. In this case, maybe the knowledge of what’s ahead lets us seize the day before it’s gone.
If that’s the case, then autumn delivers a rare magic. Even though we know we’ll pay for it, we still revel in the change. We welcome the respite while we brace for the cold uncertainties ahead. But we have this moment in the fall, and that almost makes it all worth it.
