The interim committees of the Legislature continue with activity this summer. Rules met on Tuesday, July 19, with a docket of six agencies presenting proposed administrative rule changes.
• The Board of Examiners in Optometry proposed to amend rules that reflect statutory changes made by the 2022 Legislature, remove unnecessary barriers to licensure; update language to reflect current terminology and practice, and correct reference to authority and legal references.
During session, HB 1028 was passed that updated their statutes to address their procedures for application, education and general operations of the Board for licensure. The rules had proposed to remove the billing codes for procedures that optometrists bill for services. Most of the health care providers have removed these codes as they change as payors adjust their fee schedules periodically.
There was opposition to this amended rule from the S.D. Medical Association and some ophthalmologists in the state for the concern that this could potentially allow the optometrists to do surgery. In state statute under scope of practice for optometry, the listing of services excludes surgery. The other concern is that there is no definition in their scope of practice as to what surgery is. The only definition for surgery is in the Board of Medicine rules which has no application to the Optometric Board.
After discussion among the committee the rules process was approved.
• The Department of Health proposed to amend rule regarding testing of medical cannabis, specific for the tracking system requirement for establishments and bring rules to conformity based on the statutory changes made in the 2022 session. I had reviewed the testimony at the department hearing on the proposed changes. Those medical cannabis representatives were discussing what more was needed and not the rules that were proposed. Any of the other changes they were asking for must go through the formal process of getting a hearing with the DOH on those proposed changes.
When I started the hearing, I informed those in attendance this hearing was only on the proposed amended rules that the hearing was addressing. There were no opponents that presented. The rule process was complete.
The DOH amended rules to add Glycogen Storage Disease Type II (POMPE) to the S.D. newborn screening. The disease, if recognized early, can be treated and managed. Without early detection, the disease can be fatal. This is certainly a proactive approach for our newborns that have the disease. No opposition rule process was complete.
• The Department of Education brought back rules that had been reverted in June because of inconsistency with statute. The proposed rules expanded the age range of developmental delay to 9 years of age, revised criteria and title for emotional behavioral disability, clarified graduation provisions and updated language.
The discussion primarily focused on changing the definition from emotional disturbance to emotion behavioral disability. The Rules Committee was split on this discussion as there are other programs that will continue to reflect emotional disturbance and what will the consequences of that be. The Department indicated that stakeholders were part of the discussion to change the title to address any labeling that might be associated with disturbance and more focused on disability.
The process was voted to be complete by a 3-2 vote.
• Game Fish & Parks amended rules impacting mentored antelope license validity, turkey licenses, licensing for antelope, modifying units for antelope hunting season, creating access to another area for mourning dove hunting and simplifying deer units open for archery and muzzleloader antlerless white-tailed deer hunting. The department is creating a turkey season for mentored youth turkey hunters in partnership with non-government agencies for a certain number of tags.
I questioned the process of criteria selection for which agencies received the tags. The department responded that the commission would be deciding and did not have any specific criteria. I questioned about subjectivity by the Commission and suggested that some concrete criteria be put in place. Though it was not included in the rules the Department responded that they would include specific selection criteria for the awards given the agencies. A total of 10 tags will be given out. The process was found complete.
• The Gaming Commission presented rules for adoption concerning horse racing, licensee contact information, licensees which may play poker games, security updates, observation of underage persons continuously in gaming areas, development of a gaming integrity program, remove retention of video images and allow for round-robin parlay bets. Most of the discussion revolved around the gaming integrity monitoring measures and allowing for voluntary self-exclusion plans for gaming.
Finally, I asked why now for all of this since gaming has been in place for a very long time. The response was, now that sports betting is legal, new concerns for gaming integrity have come into play. The rules process was found to be complete.
• Finally, the Division of Insurance amended rules to update the sources referenced in rule; and adopt rules to allow and clarify when an insurance company can claim credit for purchasing reinsurance. No opposition rule process complete.
This week, the Legislative Task Force on Incarceration Construction Fund, which I sponsored and serve on, will be meeting and Joint Appropriations is scheduled also.
