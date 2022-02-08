The Legislature has been busy this week, the fourth week of the 2022 session. The bills which have been filed are now working their way through the committees and to the floor of the Senate. Feb. 23 is “cross-over” day by which all bills must have been passed or killed by the house of the Legislature where they started. I am particularly far behind because I missed last week due to a positive COVID test. I was able to participate in the Legislature (including committee hearings) over the internet, from home, which worked but not as effectively as being personally present in Pierre to see what is going on and talk to people.
There have been several contentious bills dealing with cannabis. One of the most contentious is the issue of what kind of proof is necessary for someone who is claiming a medical use for the marijuana. It will be possible to obtain a medical card which allows one to possess and use marijuana based upon a doctor’s certification. However, some of the proponents are insisting that the law should be that if one is found to be in possession of marijuana, it is enough for them to claim that they could have gotten a medical marijuana card even though they didn’t.
In the Senate, there was a day with several bills on the “consent” calendar by a vote of 34 in favor and one absent. Apparently, none of the topics that day were very controversial.
One of the big issues we are dealing with in the Legislature is the disposition of all the federal funds which the federal government has given the states. The critical issue is whether the executive branch can make the decisions on how the money will be spent on their own or whether it should be necessary for the legislature to pass laws to authorize the spending and to participate in the decision making. That is an awful lot of money to allow the executive branch to manage (and spend) on its own.
The Legislature received an interesting briefing this week on state water and sewer projects. The American Rescue Plan allows the federal funding to be used for water and sewer projects, and Gov. Noem has made a commitment to allow $600 million of the money the state received to be used for water and sewer projects in South Dakota. This will probably be the largest appropriation ever made in the history of the state and unlikely to be exceeded anytime soon. We learned that there are big-money requests for water pipelines for the Aberdeen area and the Black Hills area, but the available funding would not be sufficient to pay for them and leave anything left over for any other part of the state. There are currently 250 separate funding requests across the state for water and sewer projects totaling $3.2 billion. One of the motivations for all these requested water improvements has been the huge economic growth that has occurred in southeast South Dakota as a result of the Lewis and Clark Water System.
Monday of this week was college day at the capitol — a large group of students from USD as well as President Gestring were here. Thanks to all of them for coming. The Appropriations Committee has been working on the appropriation for the Board of Regents system of universities. The budget number I have seen right now for the Regents is $827 million with about 5,100 employees. The water and sewer improvements that are being considered for USD include $2.5 million for sewer and storm water improvements on the “Discovery District” campus in Sioux Falls, $2 million for storm water improvements on the North campus, $500,000 for the campus tunnel system storm water improvements, $250,000 for campus lawn storm sewers and $1.5 million for Noteboom, East, and Dakota Hall storm system improvements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.