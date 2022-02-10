There was some good baseball news this week. Unfortunately, it really wasn’t where a lot of fans wanted to see it, which is at the Major League level and with the caretakers who seem more intent on anything other than the good of the game.
The positive news was decidedly local. Due to an unseasonably mild weather forecast, Mount Marty has decided to open its baseball season against Waldorf of Iowa Sunday and Monday in Yankton instead of in Joplin, Missouri. It would mark the earliest date that the Lancers have ever played a home opener. And, of course, it’s an early sign that spring is nearing.
It may also serve as temporary consolation for local baseball fans, for another great baseball sign of the coming of spring — the opening of Major League Baseball (MLB) spring training in Florida and Arizona — won’t be happening next week.
The majors are embroiled in a bitter lockout, a totally avoidable limbo imposed by MLB owners as part of their negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) with the players’ association. The players have been “locked out” since early December, which many casual fans probably haven’t followed too closely because it’s winter, after all. But as of next week, when fans’ attentions traditionally turn to spring training to thaw out their spirits, the vacuum will become increasingly conspicuous. (However, the minor leagues will mostly be unaffected, so there will also be some solace in that.)
This happens at a particularly dumb moment for Major League Baseball.
With the National Football League culminating perhaps its most exciting postseason ever and with both the National Basketball Association and the National Hockey League having weathered COVID issues and coming back strong — and with fans yearning for some normalcy yet again, this time amid the fading omicron surge — baseball’s lockout looks even more self-destructive.
It’s also dumb because, while the business of baseball has harvested great profits in recent years, its popularity continues to wane. In response, MLB has devised new ways in recent years to pick up the pace (and, hopefully, the appeal) of the game, such as playing seven-inning doubleheader contests (which many fans like) and starting extra innings with a runner at second base (which some fans are less enthused about).
And yet, these baseball people can’t help but let their stubborn self-interests get in the way.
That’s nothing new. For instance, Major League Baseball has insisted for decades on playing World Series games at night, which reaps tremendous TV revenue but also means generations of potential young fans have been asleep when champions have been crowned and are thus missing out on that essential experience. And playing hardball on money issues with players, while paradoxically spending lavishly to land star talent, is creating financial disparities that the players association wants addressed in the new CBA.
Another key issue now is a proposed expansion of the playoffs. Since ownership gets 100% of the revenue from postseason games, the players union is ambivalent. The playoffs will expand, but by how much is the question.
There are other issues — such as competitive balance, free agency, a universal DH (which now appears settled) and drafting — that COULD be addressed while games are being played. But a lockout was chosen instead to bring the players association to the table on the owners’ terms.
It hasn’t worked, and come next week, more fans will notice.
They’ll notice how Major League Baseball seems to ignore them and instead appears more intent on taking their money than on being mindful of their loyalty and passion — banking on the fans’ willingness to forgive yet again.
They’ll notice that those who oversee baseball would (again) risk damaging the game and its fans, as long as it pays.
To be fair, both the owners and the players are pandering to the public now rather than talking to one another to right this ship. Neither side is looking particularly heroic at this hour.
Fans could respond to this situation with anger, but they may instead sink into a damning indifference. Major League Baseball has a long history of crippling labor issues that have inflicted pain on many levels — on fans, on vendors, on cities. The priorities of the game’s caretakers appear to lie elsewhere than with the people who buy the tickets and merchandise and who make this entire sports entertainment empire possible.
It’s enough to make you sick of the whole business.
But not of the game of baseball. And this Sunday and Monday, Mount Marty is scheduled to be doing its part to keep that spirit alive. In mid-February. In Yankton.
That could be the closest thing to spring ball that many fans may be seeing for a while.
