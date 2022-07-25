An addition to a local tourism entity could produce considerable benefits when it comes to safety on the Missouri River.
Earlier this year, the Missouri National Recreation River (MNRR) expanded its offerings by adding the position of Chief Ranger of Visitor and Resource Protection (VPR). Drew Podany was named the first such ranger.
The function of this role is quite broad. According to a story in Saturday’s Press & Dakotan, Podany “serves as the top NPS (National Park Service) law officer working with visitor safety and protection of natural resources. He sees himself filling a combination of enforcement, education and outreach.”
As such, Podany becomes an important point man for the MNRR, which remains for many people a misunderstood and overlooked entity.
Here’s a periodic reminder: The MNRR is an unconventional national park split into two sections — a 39-mile segment in the Springfield-Fort Randall reach and a 59-mile corridor from Gavins Point Dam east/southeast toward Ponca (Nebraska) State Park. Because it’s not a typical national park with clearly defined boundaries (or, for that matter, entry fees), the MNRR tends to slip under the radar.
But the river/park remains a unique recreational locale, and the fact that it resides on the border between South Dakota and Nebraska adds to that dimension.
One of the more intriguing aspects of the VPR role is that it enables the park service to become a lead law enforcement agency on the river, which is crucial because of the many jurisdictions involved. Although South Dakota and Nebraska, as well as the adjoining counties, will still be involved with enforcement on the river, the MNRR is now the clear lead on enforcement matters, which will be helpful.
The MNRR will also be able to better promote recreational safety on the river, which can range from boating safety to citing or educating watercraft operators who are intoxicated. Boating is such an important component to river recreation, and the fact that MNRR personnel will now be actively promoting it on the water will be a plus.
Podany explained the issue to the P&D: “Boating-related fatalities are always a concern, and alcohol is the No. 1 culprit. Drinking while boating becomes worse for a number of reasons. Swimming wears you out quicker, and you have the combination of hot weather and developing ‘boat legs.’ Then you have the cycle of people switching off between driving the boat and swimming, jet skiing or tubing.”
The MNRR will also be able to promote safety education. For instance, one tentative plan is to educate students at the University of South Dakota about safety on the river, since many of the USD students use MNRR locations like Mulberry Point south of Vermillion once school starts each fall. Sharing such knowledge is wise and perhaps lifesaving.
Overall, the addition of the VPR position should provide numerous benefits and promote a safer atmosphere on the river, which is all anyone could want or ask.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.