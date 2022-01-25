There has been a long, ongoing tug of war going on in legislatures across the country as lawmakers and newspaper groups have debated the merits of moving legal notices from governing bodies from print to online.
In Pierre, South Dakota lawmakers have advanced a House bill that seeks to bring the two resources together.
House Bill 1075 would keep public notices within the newspaper realm but would require all papers to post those notices to a website (sdpublicnotices.com) maintained by the South Dakota Newspaper Association (SDNA). It would require newspapers to offer a link on their websites to the notices. It would also allow notices published in the e-editions of newspapers to count toward the frequency of publication that some notices may require.
The SDNA authored the bill, which “represents a proactive step by the state’s newspaper industry to modernize and enhance the reach of public notices published first and foremost in newspapers,” said Rep. Tim Reed, R-Brookings.
The bill breezed through the full House Monday by a 69-1 margin.
The longtime battle over legal notices has always featured the growing argument for posting legal notices (or legals, as newspaper people call them) online in broad terms, but the details of such an approach also presented serious problems that do not exist under the current format.
Chiefly, many online proponents advocated allowing the individual government entities to post legals, such as meeting notes, on their own websites, thus saving the cost of publishing them in a newspaper. But that approach would mean the notices would be posted without the independent oversight newspapers provide. It would also leave legal notices open to alteration, especially in a digital form.
Admittedly, newspapers do make money from legal notices because, after all, the legals are using space that newspapers could possibly use for other content. However, what newspapers make off the legal notices is determined by the Legislature. Some papers, including the Press & Dakotan, print the cost of each legal notice at the end of the advertisements, thus letting readers/taxpayers know how much is being paid to publish each item.
Also, printed legals are unalterable; they are permanent records that cannot be hacked or changed. This lets consumers know they are reading exactly what was received from the governing bodies.
HB1075 merges the two technologies. It allows newspapers to still function as third-party overseers and it permits people to read hard-copy versions of these notices. The bill allows newspapers, which also offer a broad reach on the internet, to serve digital readers as well. In that sense, it’s a two-for-one package.
As SDNA President David Bordewyk told lawmakers last week, “Newspapers and their websites are in a much better position to reach a much wider, populous audience than a government website … This bill is about our industry being proactive and working to bring you a solution that will work well for the future of our state’s newspapers and, more importantly, for ensuring our local citizens are informed about what local entities are doing and how they are spending taxpayer dollars.”
The resounding early approval of HB1075 bodes well for this modernizing idea.
