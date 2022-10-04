Kevin Locke always saw himself as a “preservationist” whose life mission was to preserve and promote his Native American heritage through music, dance and words.
This mission that took him to dozens of countries and established him as a widely acclaimed cultural ambassador who influenced people around the world.
Alas, this talented, celebrated South Dakotan left this world last weekend. He died at age 68, reportedly from an asthma attack after performing at the Crazy Horse Memorial. It could be said, then, that he was an ambassador and a champion of his people to the very last. And his passing made news everywhere, including in the New York Times.
While many of you may not be familiar with Locke, many others are — particularly kids who got to see the musician, hoop dancer and educator in person during one of his many school visits. He was certainly no stranger to Yankton, having appeared here many times. Indeed, his last performance here was at Mount Marty University just three weeks ago.
Locke was born in California but moved to South Dakota when he was a child, settling on the Standing Rock Reservation in the mid-1960s. It was there that he began receiving training in the traditions and values of the Sioux culture, and this would become a driving focus in his life. He attended college (which included receiving a master’s degree in education administration from the University of South Dakota) to become a teacher, but he taught himself to speak Lakota and learned the hoop dance, which had practically died out.
Armed with that training and a passion to teach — and “preserve” — he began spreading his message, traveling to more than 90 countries since 1978. He became one of the world’s most accomplished and renowned Native American flutists, recording 12 albums throughout his career. He also helped bring the hoop dance to the masses, astounding audiences by dancing with dozens of hoops at once. And he promoted the Lakota language, teaching his audiences a few words and hand symbols as a means of bridging cultures everywhere. He truly was an ambassador in every sense of the word.
“I see myself strictly as a preservationist. … I base my repertoire on the old songs,” he was quoted as saying by the National Endowment of the Arts. “I try to show younger people what was there, and maybe some of the younger people will pick up from there and compose new music.”
(His mission also included some activism. In a tribute released Tuesday, Gov. Kristi Noem noted that Locke testified at the state Legislature in Pierre last winter on a bill to recognize the native flute as South Dakota’s official indigenous instrument. The measure passed.)
But Locke’s incredible journey was about more than introducing the Native American culture to others (as well as to members of that very culture). “Through my music and dance, I want to create a positive awareness of the Oneness of humanity,” he wrote on his website.
With each song he played, with each dance he performed, with each story he told and with every warm smile he offered his audiences, his mission opened minds and possibilities.
Locke was a passionate performer and teacher who did indeed bridge many cultures and show people all over the world that, though we are different, we are the same. His message and his energy will be deeply missed — but will hopefully live on in each of us.
