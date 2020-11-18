The 2019-2020 Yankton High School yearbook was recently awarded All-State at the Press Days virtual conference sponsored by the South Dakota High School Activities Association (SDHSAA).
The 2019-2020 theme was “We Made It Look Easy.” Each school may submit their yearbook to the state for the competition. The book is scored on an 80-point scale. The YHS yearbook was selected in part because of strong photography, theme development, and coverage of the COVID-19 virus.
The book’s editor is Sarah Stoddard; section editors are Karlie Haas and Autumn Ament. Jill Mikkelsen is the advisor.
This is the 14th All-State award for the “Arickara” yearbook.
K-12 CONNECT PROGRAM
There is a new program being offered to our families in the Yankton School District. The K-12 Connect Program is providing free Internet service to eligible K-12 students in their homes for the 2020-21 school year. Due to COVID-19, we are offering E-learning as an alternative and because of a lack of Internet connectivity this may be a challenge for some families.
Your household is eligible for this program if you meet the following requirements:
• Must have at least one student currently enrolled in an accredited South Dakota K-12 school; and
• Must meet the income eligibility guidelines for the free and reduced school lunch program; and
• Must not have Internet services in the home as of July 1, 2020
Eligible households should have received a letter indicating eligibility and identifying the appropriate telecommunications company to call in order to access free Internet service through this program. Letters were mailed by the state on Oct. 26.
To enroll, families should call the telecommunications company noted in their letter to set up service. That company will install the necessary equipment on a first-come, first-serve basis. Installation will occur as time and available equipment allow. Eligible students who live in more than one home will be provided connectivity at their primary residence. Enrollment closes Nov. 20, 2020.
Internet service will be provided through June 30, 2021. After that time, the household must return equipment to the Internet provider or continue services at the household’s expense.
If you do not receive a letter, but believe your household is eligible, please call (605) 773-3248, email k12connect@state.sd.us, or visit k12connect.sd.gov.
K-12 Connect is a partnership of the South Dakota Governor’s Office, Bureau of Information and Telecommunications, Department of Education, and participating telecommunications companies.
FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION’S LIFELINE PROGRAM
Households that do not qualify for the K-12 Connect Program may qualify for the Federal Communications Commission’s Lifeline Program. Lifeline provides eligible subscribers a discount on monthly telephone service, broadband Internet service, or bundled packages purchased from participating wireline or wireless providers. Households may apply by visiting https://nationalverifier.servicenowservices.com/lifeline.
If a household meets the K-12 Connect eligibility requirements outlined above, but there is no Internet availability in the area, the household may be able to access a hot spot through this program, please call (605) 773-3248 to inquire.
Please check into the availability of these resources being offered and contact the K-12 Connect Offices at (605) 773-3248 with any questions you may have regarding any of these programs.
YANKTON SCHOOL DISTRICT COVID-19
Below is the link community members are welcome to check, which I will update at the end of each week. Information will be provided regarding active positive student/staff COVID-19 cases for which we are aware of at the present time in the Yankton School District: http://www.ysd.k12.sd.us/apps/news/article/1282764
SCHOOL BOARD MEETINGS
Yankton School District Board Meetings are held on the second Monday of the month beginning at 5 p.m. Due to COVID-19 and the need for additional social distancing the meetings are being held at the Yankton High School Theater.
School board meetings are being live-streamed, as well as being recorded and re-aired on public access channels on our local cable television. The meetings are also archived on the YSD Website http://ysd.k12.sd.us/. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.
Henry Ford stated, “Coming together is a beginning. Staying together is a process. Working together is a success.”
Dr. Wayne Kindle is superintendent of the Yankton School District.
