Honestly, among the reasons one may have wanted to see South Dakota voters approve at least one of the marijuana measures on the general election ballot last month was to see how state officials might try to undercut the efforts.
When both the constitutional amendment covering recreational and medical marijuana and the initiated measure regarding medicinal marijuana passed, and when Gov. Kristi Noem affirmed that she saw the legalization of marijuana as a step backward for the state, you knew it was only a matter of time.
On Nov. 20, the first shot across the bow was fired. Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom and Highway Patrol Superintendent Col. Rick Miller filed a lawsuit aimed at scuttling the constitutional amendment, which covered both forms of marijuana as well as industrial hemp. Opponents of the amendment cite the fact that the ballot measure dealt with multiple questions instead of just one issue. Meanwhile, proponents believe they have their ducks in a row on this and the amendment can withstand legal scrutiny.
As an aside, the legal action against Amendment A is somewhat reminiscent of what happened in Nebraska earlier this year, when an effort to put a medical marijuana measure on the ballot was taken to court and ultimately struck down because it dealt with multiple issues. But that was done before the measure was even officially placed on the ballot. In South Dakota, the lawsuit has arrived after the measure not only made the ballot but was also approved by 54% of voters.
This isn’t the first time a measure approved by voters has been targeted by state officials who disapproved of the measure. It was done previously against an ethics measure passed in 2016 and an initiative to restrict out-of-state funding for state lawmakers in 2018. The public reception to those moves was generally not positive, as you might understand.
And yet, here we are again. The fact that the state is reportedly backing the lawsuit and paying for the legal fees while technically also being the defendant in the case seems to draw the frustration of the situation in sharper relief. (There have also been rumors that legislation in Pierre this winter might try to undermine the medicinal marijuana initiated measure, which passed with 70% support from voters. But we’ll see what, if anything, comes of that.)
The public’s apparent acceptance of marijuana has evolved greatly and quickly in recent years. Some of our state’s officials may need to recognize that fact.
In the meantime, the perception of state officials working to undercut the will of the people — again — creates some serious questions about who some of our leaders think they are really serving.
