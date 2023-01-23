Well, this is shaping up as a winter to remember.
Just one-third of the way through the astronomical winter season, the Yankton area has already dealt with several rounds of snow, as well as a brutal cold snap. While the moisture is welcome — although, at this juncture, it is making only the slightest of dents in our drought situation — the problems, frustrations and just plain nuisance has made this a difficult winter already.
At this writing, Yankton has had three days of record snowfall this month, which has contributed to the estimated 19 inches of snow cover. It’s helped create perhaps the snowiest winter Yankton has seen since 2009-2010. Last winter, Yankton unofficially saw just 13.5 inches for the season.
From the looks of things, based on some venturing around town in recent days, we generally aren’t used to it.
With that in mind, here are a couple of reminders worth sharing.
One thing that’s essential is for homeowners to make sure their furnace and dryer exhaust vents are cleared of snow. According to a Rutgers study, at least 430 Americans die each year of carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning, many of them related to the impact of winter storms when the aforementioned vents are blocked. With the recent heavy snows, that potential for blockage has been magnified and should be checked. And always be wary of potential snowdrifts that can block those vents even after you’ve cleaned them.
Also, it’s important for property owners (as well as city street crews) to make sure fire hydrants are cleared of snow in order for firefighters to quickly and easily access them should that need arise. A visual survey around Yankton indicates that a lot of the hydrants are buried by snow, including snow that has been piled up during cleanup. Keeping these clear is essential.
On the subject of cleanup, one of the nagging problems with frequent snowfalls is that the snow continues to pile up, making it harder to find places to put the new accumulations. As a result, there are many street intersections and driveway entrances around town (and in the country) that have obstructed views, raising the potential for vehicle and/or pedestrian collisions. If at all possible, try to make sure the piles in those areas are reduced in order to maintain visibility. Of course, that’s the trick: Where do you put the snow that keeps piling up? Nevertheless, it’s vital to overall safety.
And, obviously, make sure your sidewalks are clear of snow. Many communities have ordinances in place regarding this, but one must also make sure that a sidewalk doesn’t become buried by snow that has been moved while clearing out parking lot or by snowdrifts after high winds.
The recent heavy snows can be a burden, but these steps could make things a bit easier and safer for everyone.
