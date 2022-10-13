It’s another election autumn across America, and as surely as leaves are changing color, jack-o-lanterns are popping up on doorsteps and the daylight is dwindling away, political yard signs are sprouting on lawns and roadside green spaces like flowers.
Frankly, it’s one of the few things about politics that I still don’t mind. These signs feel like a rite left over from another age when retail politicking was about making a neighborhood statement one piece of corrugated plastic (or whatever material is used) at a time. The sizes can vary, but an 18x24 rectangular shape is usually the most portable and the easiest to disseminate.
Yard signs are about more than boosting a candidate or a ballot measure. They’re also about feeling involved in a campaign and spreading a message, albeit a very simple one.
These signs are also a modern political anomaly. Except for ballot issues in which the choices are either “yes” or “no,” yard signs are almost unwaveringly positive, advocating FOR a candidate rather than tearing one apart. The limited space doesn’t allow for much else.
Good yard signs are both a science in succinct communication and a creative exercise in distinctive, eye-catching art — two elements that must go hand in hand to make the thing work.
I’ve seen exceptions. For instance, I was in Canada several years ago during one of its election cycles, and there were numerous local races in the districts, or ridings, with candidates from the various parties deploying yard signs everywhere. But every sign had the same basic design, with the only difference being their colors; each political party had its own shade, and that’s how you identified it. (I don’t recall who was what color except that green signified the Green Party.) It was an efficient, federalized way to run an election, I suppose, but the signs lacked imaginative variation and personal creativity, which I would guess is half the fun of getting these things in the first place.
What makes for a good yard sign?
It’s a subjective question, but surely, brevity is everything. All candidates list their names — often with their last name prominent — and the race they’re in. Anything beyond that threatens to blur the point.
You must consider who the signs are targeting. Yes, it’s potential voters, but more than that, it’s usually people in vehicles driving past a yard that has a sign along the curb. The last thing someone operating any vehicle needs to do is spend an extra second — or two or three — trying to figure out what’s printed on a sign and not pay close attention to the road. So, less is more and better and safer.
Color is also a key component. Many American candidates gravitate to red, white and blue, which is effective for more than one reason. Hailing from different ends of the color spectrum, red and blue contrast very well with white accents and are eye-catching. After brevity, contrast is everything, for it helps the sign jump out instantly
Without naming names, I’ve seen some interesting variations around Yankton. One candidate has a personalized logo on his yard signs, which cultivates instant identification (although the size of the type used for the name might be a tad small). Another candidate has his face on his signs, which works like a logo but also may be confused for a realtor sign. Yet another candidate has signs that aren’t the usual rectangular shape, with his name jutting up from the top to grab attention. Different can be good, as long as it stays to the point and grabs attention.
Placement and frequency are also important. One sign along a curb may generate passing (literally) curiosity, but numerous signs around, say, a neighborhood begin to create a repetitive visual reinforcement of the message.
However, one drawback of yard-sign season is that it tends to blur with other signs, like real estate placards, and lose some impact. For instance, I drove through an area town recently where I saw numerous signs that at first led me to believe a candidate had saturated the roadsides. Instead, those signs were all for a roofing company after the town apparently had some bad weather this summer.
A lot can go into a good sign, but it comes with a blunt reality: A month from now, it will be moot. The election will be over, and the yard signs will mostly disappear; the former flowers that ARE left will be seen as weeds and clutter.
How much of a factor these signs really play in swaying voters can’t be calculated, but those signs do offer exposure, create involvement and, in a sense, generate a sort of shared politicking experience that binds all sides together.
And that’s something we certainly have very few signs of on our political battlefields these days.
