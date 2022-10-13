It’s another election autumn across America, and as surely as leaves are changing color, jack-o-lanterns are popping up on doorsteps and the daylight is dwindling away, political yard signs are sprouting on lawns and roadside green spaces like flowers.

Frankly, it’s one of the few things about politics that I still don’t mind. These signs feel like a rite left over from another age when retail politicking was about making a neighborhood statement one piece of corrugated plastic (or whatever material is used) at a time. The sizes can vary, but an 18x24 rectangular shape is usually the most portable and the easiest to disseminate.

