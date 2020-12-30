New is the year, new are the hopes, new is the resolution and new are my warm wishes just for you as 2020 fades away. Wishing you a promising and fulfilling New Year!
Looking back on the previous year, we had several programs planned that had to be canceled, some that got reworked, new creative opportunities presented themselves and ideas that had been in the mix for years finally became a reality! I am grateful for the opportunity to discover new technologies that can extend our reach and especially grateful for the generosity of so many who gave a little extra of their time and resources to help us get through a tough year.
We wrapped up 2020 with a Deck the House competition to highlight all the creativity in our community this time of year. A special thank you to our judges: Mayor Nathan Johnson, Duke and Peg Ellingson, and Larry Nickles and Jody Johnson. The contest was made even better by the generosity of our business community who offered fantastic prizes! Thanks to River’s Edge, Kopetsky Ace, Rita’s and LilyCrest! Additionally, we hosted a raffle during the Crimson Door. The YAA Board of Directors put together fantastic themed baskets. Winners of the raffle were Izzy Mulhair (Date Night Basket), Bob Beard (Soup Basket), Kathy Wright (Game Night Basket) and Jean Prater (YAA Basket)! Congratulations to all our winners and thank you to all those who threw their names in the drawing. To all those asking, we still have our exclusive Yankton, SD puzzles available if you didn’t get yours before the holiday. They are available on our shop site, https://yanktonareaarts.square.site/ and can be picked up during open hours.
Our New Year begins with an excellent exhibit by Avon artist Johnny Swatek. “
My work focuses on the everyday, overlooked elements. To bring out their beauty and leave something behind for others to remember. I love to draw my viewer in with lush colors and vivid details; striving to get back to a traditional way of painting,” he said.
“Winds of Change” can be viewed at the G.A.R. Hall Jan. 11-Feb. 19, 2021. We will host a special reception for Johnny on Friday, Feb. 5, beginning at 5 p.m. The program will begin at 5:30 p.m. and can be viewed live on social media. Anyone wishing to attend the reception may reserve a spot by calling the gallery at 665-9754.
Our exhibit schedule for the year is an eclectic mix of artists from the region. Following Johnny Swatek will be our annual youth exhibit. With scheduling changes made in schools this year, the exhibit is expanding to include art made by individuals with disabilities. If you would like to include your artwork in this exhibit, you may deliver your work ready to display to GAR Hall Feb. 15-19 during open hours. In April we will welcome Sioux Falls artist Jenny Bye to our gallery. Her encaustic paintings are ones you’ll want to learn more about! The Siouxland Artists out of the Sioux City area will begin our summer session and be followed by two artists who were rescheduled from 2020. Ron Koehler is from Mississippi and makes unique wood art. He will be paired with local artist Crash, a steel artist who also specializes in matchbox car creations. After our annual Mighty Mo Photo exhibit, we will welcome Vermillion artist Reyna Hernandez and then complete the year with the biennial quilt exhibit by the Dakota Prairie Quilt Guild. What a year it will be! You can learn more about these exhibits on our website.
Applications are now open for the 2021 Summer Arts Festival held in conjunction with Riverboat Days! All fine artists and fine crafts people are encouraged to apply by March 1. Information including the application can be found on our website. The Riverboat Days and Summer Arts Festival is slated for Aug. 20-22, 2021!
We greatly appreciate your support during this time. If you can, please consider making a one time or monthly donation, becoming a member at https://YanktonAreaArts.org, or simply following along on our social media Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and now YouTube! Thank you for your support. Be well and safe, friends!
Yankton Area Arts is a non-profit arts organization located at 508 Douglas Avenue in Yankton. The G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday by appointment. There is a ramp into the gallery located on the southeast side of the building. The gallery bathroom is wheelchair accessible. For more information or assistance, call the YAA office at (605) 665-9754 or email info@yanktonareaarts.org.
