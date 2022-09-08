There are many ways to herald the approach of autumn. And the longer and hotter a given summer is, the more ways we find to welcome it.
For instance, I could point out that Sept. 1 was the beginning of meteorological autumn, which is a general measure of the shift in weather patterns as opposed to the astronomical moment when the sun crosses the equator. Or I could note that on Wednesday, Yankton’s average maximum temperature dropped below 80 degrees, a level it will not return to again until next June. Both are subtle but sure signs that fall is coming.
Nevertheless, we’re also forced to cope with the realities. This week has seen temperatures in the Yankton area well into the 90s, and the news has been filled with reports of a scorching heat wave out west. So, as usual, summer won’t be leaving our lives without a fight.
One wondrous staple of our autumns — and our culture — is the harvest. This time celebrates the bounty of the land and the fruits of the labor that goes into it. The word fills our heads with pumpkin-spiced images of withered cornstalks, multi-colored trees, an orange hue in the skies and cozier days and nights to come.
The harvest serves as a season of promise, of plans long in the making coming to fruition. Autumn determines how all the planning turned out and, frankly, how much the weather worked in our favor.
This year, at least in the immediate Yankton area, we mostly know the answers already about how the harvest season will look.
Trips into the countryside these days turn up stands of corn that just don’t measure up. Many fields are relatively stunted and spindly, lacking the robust development we’ve come to expect and bank on anymore.
You’ll also notice that the “harvest,” such as it is, has already begun as farmers have started cutting what corn they have for feed.
I talked with a friend last weekend who told me about farmers who had cornfields that, in some very extreme instances, were going to produce less than a bushel an acre in spots. Most fields are better than that but nowhere near where they should be.
Meanwhile, soybeans look slightly better, but they, too, are stunted and figure to be far below normal for production.
That’s the hard fact of this hot, dry growing season, with the harvest on the horizon.
Part of the frustration here may be the fact that you don’t really have to travel too far to see better conditions and bigger yields. Venture a little way north and the crops look great. In some places, many fields are lush except in those spots where there was too much rain, and the low areas were drowned out and will likely be tiled in some future planning.
This is different than, say, the disastrous year of 2012, when a swath of more than 30 states dealt with heat and drought. The misery seemed everywhere.
For crop producers, I sometimes wonder which scenario is more frustrating: being part of a large-scale drought and a shared misery, or being in a pocket of drought while others are getting rain, leaving you with the aching chance that your turn could come next (as well as the empty feeling when you miss out again).
Of course, it all adds up the same in the end.
This coming autumn, what’s needed in what’s left of this year is something for next year — fall rains that could start replenishing the thirsty soil and set the stage for better things ahead.
As this autumn dawns, in whatever fashion it arrives, we’re mostly forced to look past the harvest already and ahead to some hope that will come from the skies. It’s bound to … isn’t it?
