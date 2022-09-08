There are many ways to herald the approach of autumn. And the longer and hotter a given summer is, the more ways we find to welcome it.

For instance, I could point out that Sept. 1 was the beginning of meteorological autumn, which is a general measure of the shift in weather patterns as opposed to the astronomical moment when the sun crosses the equator. Or I could note that on Wednesday, Yankton’s average maximum temperature dropped below 80 degrees, a level it will not return to again until next June. Both are subtle but sure signs that fall is coming.

