The curious case of South Dakota State Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller has been made all the more intriguing because, frankly, we aren’t permitted to know what exactly was going on until a few days later.
For four days, we were left in the dark as to why the District 30 Rapid City Republican was suddenly suspended and stripped of her legislative powers last week in a rare rebuke of an elected lawmaker.
According to The Associated Press (AP), the action occurred after what was described as “an exchange” she had with a legislative aide allegedly regarding childhood vaccinations and breastfeeding.
The AP added, “Sen. Michael Rohl, the Republican lawmaker who initiated the motion to suspend Frye-Mueller, said in a statement that it was based on ‘serious allegations’ and had been made to ensure the Legislature was creating a safe work environment for employees.”
The Senate voted 27-6 to set up a committee to investigate Frye-Mueller’s alleged misconduct.
Finally, on Monday, more details came out after Frye-Mueller filed a lawsuit against Senate Pro Tempore Lee Schoenbeck (R-Watertown), claiming that he allegedly violated her First Amendment rights when the Senate voted to suspend her.
With that, the statement filed by the aide on the situation became public. It alleged that, while the senator and the aide were initially discussing a draft bill, Frye-Mueller asked the female aide about her baby. The senator then asked about vaccinations, claiming that, according to the document, “vaccinating babies is wrong,” adding that “’you are taking away God’s gift of immunity to your son.’” She also allegedly claimed the baby could develop Down syndrome and said “(the baby) will die from those vaccines.” Frye-Mueller also allegedly made some remarks about breastfeeding that the aide felt were inappropriate.
So, now we know, at least to a better extent, what happened.
But it should not have taken so long.
Then again, the blackout seems to be in character, as we again saw the stubborn lack of transparency in the state’s governing process. We endured this just last year in the case regarding a potential ethics situation involving Gov. Kristi Noem and her daughter’s real estate appraiser licensing. According to the AP, the ultimate details of how the matter, which made headlines for months, was settled by the state’s Government Accountability Board were not made public, even though it involved an elected official, being paid with taxpayer money, regarding actions in a governmental situation.
In this case, we had a senator facing a very harsh response for an interaction with a legislative aide, which was seen by at least one individual to be more than an appropriate, professional difference of opinion.
But we apparently weren’t entitled to know that, almost as if it’s being treated like a human resources/employee situation, which it clearly is not.
The public had a right to know much sooner about what led to this extraordinary development. In particular, the residents of District 30 deserved to know why their elected senator had been called on the carpet, which resulted in that district currently having no voice in the Senate chamber.
More details did come out after a long weekend blackout, which resulted in social-media speculation and innuendo filling the vacuum.
It would have been much better to lay out these details as soon as possible instead of leaving the murky affair hanging in limbo.
