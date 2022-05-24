The tourism industry can be a curious business — not that we’re complaining.
On the contrary, we’re once again seeing the profitably durable nature of tourism and its impact on the Yankton area.
A series of stories by the Press & Dakotan earlier this month focused on the strength of local tourism, from the parks and the arts to history, the river and more. One item that weaved throughout the conversations is that local officials are anticipating another big tourism season, despite the high gasoline prices and other inflationary issues.
A South Dakota News Watch story published in Tuesday’s Press & Dakotan continued with that optimism. Katlyn Svendsen of the state Department of Tourism noted, “We may see shorter trips, less money being spent on food, beverage, souvenirs, etc. (But) we remain confident.”
As we’ve noted before, tourism has demonstrated a unique ability to be all things to all people, in practically any climate.
Two years ago, as the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the nation and many people were hunkered down and/or confined, Yankton’s Lewis & Clark Recreation Area saw a record year for visitation and camping. It turned out that, with COVID concerns on many minds, the ability to camp outdoors and still maintain social distancing fell right into the local park’s wheelhouse.
When conditions generally improved last year, numbers went up yet again as more people were out and about.
Now comes 2022. Average gas prices are currently more than a dollar higher than they were a year ago, and there are expectations that they may climb higher still through the summer. And yet, local officials are anticipating heavy demand, with camping slots reportedly filling up fast and far in advance. This time, the high fuel prices are making the park more attractive to local customers looking for a getaway without spending a fortune to travel elsewhere.
Yankton Thrive Tourism Director Jay Gravholt told the Press & Dakotan recently, “This summer, I am really encouraging people to look at what they have locally, save a little money this year and travel here. You don’t have to go so far; it won’t cost you so much in gas and things are reasonably priced here, as compared to larger cities.”
Thus, there is a lot of optimism on the tourism front in 2022, and that holds great promise once again for Yankton.
It’s also a reminder that, while tourism may not be the biggest industry in Yankton County or in South Dakota, it is arguably the most resilient.
