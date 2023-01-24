Late last week (Jan. 9-13), I learned of my appointment to three special committees: Justice Reinvestment Oversight, State-Tribal Relations, and Statewide Tourism and Recreation Water Access and Resource Sustainability (STAR WARS). I am pleased to both be the Vice-Chair of State-Tribal Relations and be able to provide the 40th District with continued representation on the STAR WARS Committee. As a member, I hope to bring the proposed event center and lodge at Niobrara State Park, boat launch near the Village of Niobrara, and expansion of the Weigand Marina at the Lewis and Clark State Recreational Area from the drawing board to reality.

This week (Jan. 16-20) saw the Legislature conclude bill introduction for the year. Senators introduced 812 legislative bills that will each receive a public hearing this session. I introduced six bills and I would like to discuss three of them.

