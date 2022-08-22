Have you ever wondered where your trash goes after it’s been picked up by the City of Yankton garbage service or you’ve dropped it off yourself at the Yankton Transfer Station?

Your household garbage from the City of Yankton’s curbside service gets compacted and pressed into the compactor trucks during the loading process; this removes the air out of the trash. When the compactor trucks are full, they are tipped or dumped onto the floor of the Yankton Transfer Station and pushed into the top side of empty semi-trailers. When those trailers are full, they are transported from the Yankton Transfer Station to our co-owned Vermillion landfill, about 25 miles away, located several miles north and west of the intersection of Highway 19 and Highway 50 (same corner as the Polaris Warehouse). Our trash is then loaded into a baler and squished into cubed bales. This extra step is taken not only to reduce the space taken on-site but also to contain airborne garbage like plastic bags that find their way into our household waste. The bales are then stacked in rows and are eventually buried in their final resting area.

