If you have figured out how to slow down time, please tell me your secret. I have now been a part of Pathways for over five years, and each year goes faster than the last (I hear this happens as we get older. Maybe I’m in denial of aging …) Regardless, we have an abundance of positive projects taking place at Pathways, and our days fly by because we are truly enjoying fulfilling our mission each and every day.
Hopefully, this is the last “progress” update on our basement expansion. We are in the process of solidifying our policies and procedures for basement operations. If you remember from our past articles, the basement will be used for emergency shelter to house individual men and women on a night-by-night basis. This is different from what we have been doing upstairs for the past five years, where individuals and families have their spot reserved until they secure housing (and complete other case goals). For this reason, we are going through our basement policies with a fine-tooth comb and conversing with other emergency shelters throughout our region to gain insight into their policies. Our hope is that we by the time November 1 arrives, we have thought of every potential issue and need so we can have smooth operations. If you work in nonprofits/social work, you know that this is wishful thinking! However, we want to be as prepared as possible before opening our doors to a new program.
With all individual adults in our basement, this will allow us to double our capacity for families upstairs. We will have eight rooms for families (rooms 1-8). Rooms 9 and 10 will be used for extended stays for individual adults. For example, we’ll have one or two bunk beds in rooms 9 and 10 for clients who have secured employment and need more time prior to moving into stable housing. We will tentatively charge tiered rent for these beds ($5/day for the first 30 days, $10/day for days 31-60, etc.), which allows clients to have some “skin in the game” and also encourages them to accomplish their goals more quickly. Lastly, rooms 11 and 12 will be used as a CTP program, which allows inmates, when their time is served, to parole to Pathways. They will have to meet our criteria for entering shelter (listed on our website), so they will be like any other adult client we receive. However, they will have the extra support of their parole officer and Pathways’ Case Manager, which will increase their chances of success. Pathways will be compensated for housing these individuals on a monthly basis.
Phase Two of our expansion process continues to progress. We officially own the properties at 500 and 504 E. Fourth St.! Blueprints have been created to convert both homes into transitional living units, and we are finalizing some numbers on construction costs before moving forward with the bidding process. Again, Phase Two is funded through a Community Development Block Grant with the City of Yankton as the fiscal sponsor for the project. We continue to be thankful for their partnership, along with Eric Ambrosen’s assistance at Planning & Development District III.
Wheels are turning for Phases Three and Four in the background. I’ll keep you posted on these projects in the upcoming months.
In regard to upcoming events, we are planning something exciting for November during Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week (Nov. 13-21). We will share more information in our newsletter and on our social media in the upcoming weeks. In addition to the November event, it’s time to start thinking about Cabin Fever Games in 2022! We took 2021 off due to the pandemic, so we are thrilled to bring it back in 2022. We’ll be posting more about that in the upcoming months as well.
Lastly, I want to make you aware (if you aren’t already) of what’s happening with United Way right now. They have kicked off their 2022 Community Campaign to raise funds for the many crucial agencies they fund in our community. Please consider “banding together with them to change lives, to improve our community, and to live united”! (This is their slogan for the campaign — not my words!)
SEPTEMBER STATISTICS
• Emergency Shelter
We served 37 people in September for 604 nights: 17 men, 13 women and 7 children. Of the 37 people, there were 6 families, 10 individual men and 6 individual women.
There are currently 32 people on our waiting list to enter shelter: 8 individual men, 4 individual women and 5 families with 5 men, 3 women and 12 children.
As of Sept. 29, there are 18 people in 12 households in shelter (several rooms are in transition, so the number is lower than usual). Of the 18 people, there are 6 individual men, 4 individual women and 3 families with 5 children.
• Homeless Prevention
Two new HP enrollments began in September (2F, 0M, 0C). HP services for September were $2,625.
• Rapid Rehousing
Three households began RRH enrollments in September (2F, 1M, 0C). RRH services for September were $3,950.
• Security Deposit Assistance Program (SDAP)
Two households (2F, 0M, 5C) received $873 in deposit assistance. One household was referred through a Housing Voucher program, and the other household was a disabled applicant transferring to a handicap accessible unit.
• Current Needs
We are looking for a variety of volunteer help at Pathways! Head to our website to see a detailed list of volunteer opportunities.
If you are interested in donating supplies, please find our updated list at www.yanktonpathways.org/give.
Pathways Shelter for the Homeless serves the immediate needs of individuals and families experiencing homelessness within the Yankton area, while engaging partners in developing long-term solutions. The shelter was founded on the belief that everyone deserves a home.
