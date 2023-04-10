Without question, it was (and in some places, continues to be) a tough winter in South Dakota.
Without question, it was (and in some places, continues to be) a tough winter in South Dakota.
Not surprisingly, it has come at a cost.
Recently, the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) reported that total state expenditures for snow removal this winter stood at $31.1 million as of March 23, according to KELO. That figure didn’t include the costs of moving snow from the last two blizzards that swept across portions of the state.
Originally, the SDDOT’s winter maintenance budget for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30, was $20.5 million for snow and ice control. However, according to SDDOT Director of Operations Craig Smith, early winter storms prompted his agency to request (and receive) an additional $12.9 million in funds, bringing the total allotment to $33.5 million.
Time will soon tell us how much of a dent the two recent blizzards put into that addendum.
Of course, all this applies to snow removal and ice response on state roadways.
The impacts on cities, counties and townships are a separate cost.
For instance, Yankton has spent a considerable sum on moving snow and addressing icy roadways this winter.
City Manager Amy Leon told the Press & Dakotan that Yankton has done more snow removal and ice mitigation this winter than at any time in her 10 years here.
An estimated 1.4 million cubic feet of snow was cleaned off city streets and hauled to the Paddlewheel Point dumping grounds, Leon said.
This, too, comes at a cost, although it’s harder for the city to quantify.
“I think we overextended our budget on snow removal,” she said. “Removal is now just part of (the street department budget), so we haven’t been budgeting that independently. … That was a big expense. Also, (the cost of) labor has gone up, fuel prices have gone up, chemicals have gone up, product has gone up.”
As a result, Yankton may be looking at some spending adjustments later in the year to offset the extra cost, she noted.
Fortunately, winter appears to be fading fast — based on the quick temperature turnaround late last week, breathtakingly so — and we may soon be able to stand down the snowplows for several months.
But the impact will linger, not only for the SDDOT but also for other government bodies across the state. The financial dent it has placed on them will not melt away quickly.
kmh
