BY KELLY HERTZ
During Yankton’s recent Riverboat Days, a couple of questions popped into my head: What song has been performed more than any other by musical acts throughout the festival’s history? And why is it “Don’t Stop Believin’”?
It sure seems like that classic 1981 Journey hit is played most every Riverboat Days. This year, it rang out at least twice, with Jo Dee Messina singing it Friday night and Sweet Siren belting it out the next night, and both versions of the rock anthem were greeted with boisterous, sing-along enthusiasm.
The uplifting song also rings about right this week as Yankton prepares for the arrival of what once felt like the most unbelievable and distant of dreams: football at Mount Marty University. That new reality dawns Saturday when the Lancers host Dakota Wesleyan at Crane-Youngworth Field, the sturdy heart and soul of football in this old river town.
Yankton has been known as a football town for as long as I can remember. It started with the gridiron heroics of the old Yankton College football teams, then was cemented when the Yankton High School Bucks turned into a perennial power and one of the hottest Friday night tickets in the area every fall.
And for decades, Mount Marty sat on the sidelines of that magic.
It’s not that the topic was never discussed. It always lurked somewhere in some local thinking, particularly regarding the school’s formidable identity issues.
Mount Marty has a history of struggling for top-of-mind awareness in the region and even in the community. I wrote years ago that, even after Yankton College closed in 1984, YC still felt like the No. 1 school in town, based mostly on a century of entrenched identification — built in small but very public part by the roar of game-day football crowds at Crane. Meanwhile, I used to occasionally run across stories discussing South Dakota’s colleges and universities, and Mount Marty wouldn’t be mentioned at all. It was a frustrating uphill battle.
For years, there were those who envisioned football as a potential solution to the issue.
Yes, Yankton is a football town, but more than that, America is a football country. Our autumns would feel empty without it. Football is a part of the national fabric, particularly at the high school and college levels where the sport dances with grand rituals like homecoming, bonfires and marching bands. It offers memorable moments around which fans can rally amid the turning leaves and chilling air. It generates a rich, irresistible pageantry that helps create a unifying identity — for a team, for a school — and stirs the spirit like nothing else.
This is something Mount Marty was missing out on for decades, which is why some people dreamed of the Mount one day adding that exciting dimension to its existence. Unquestionably, a team sport does NOT a college make, but if such a program draws more attention to the other great offerings at the school, if it helps put the college more firmly on the radar and bring more people onto campus, it can be a prudent investment.
The football notion at MMU seemed unlikely for a long time, but the dream would not die. There were always jokes being made about “Mount Marty football,” and there are still shirts boasting that the school has been undefeated on the gridiron since its founding in the 1930s. Nevertheless, there were also those who wouldn’t stop believing that football could be a tremendous game changer (so to speak) for the school.
As has been the case quite often at Mount Marty in recent years, things DID change when the right opportunity finally presented itself.
In 2019, the school publicly declared its intention to field a football program. That announcement broke on April Fool’s Day, which meant some of us initially refused to stop disbelieving. But the move made sense, and for more reasons than building an identity. Mount Marty was rising on many levels, but it was reaching a ceiling in terms of growth. It needed something big, something seismic, to boost enrollment and expand its base, especially in these challenging times for small colleges.
And football was indeed the answer.
The school will officially announce shortly that it has its largest incoming class ever this fall, thanks in no small part to the impact of the new football program. It has attracted a lot of student-athletes, who in turn will draw a lot of fans and a lot of exposure. It’s a huge investment in what looks like a very bright future.
And that future begins Saturday when an honest-to-goodness Mount Marty football team finally plants its own flag in the autumn turf. For those who dreamed of the day, the believing never stopped — and now a new era for the school and for Yankton is upon us.
Welcome to the age of Lancer football. It’s about time.
