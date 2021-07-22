“Blue skies smiling at me, nothing but blue skies do I see.”
But from what I actually CAN see, that classic lyric by Irving Berlin isn’t particularly relevant most days.
Lately, smoke from far-off wildfires has sucked the color and life from our heavens. The normally brilliant blue is faded on some days and replaced altogether by a glowing, milky white on others. In early evening when the sun is still out, the world seems bathed in a subtle red tint, as is the currently waxing moon.
A massive wildfire in Oregon that has torched more than 395,000 acres — an area greater than the size of Rhode Island — is the primary culprit. Western smoke has been reported as far east as New Hampshire.
But smoky summertime skies have seemingly become a ritual for us. In recent years, we’ve regularly dealt with layers of smoke caused by West Coast wildfires from California to Canada. The threat of smoke has even crept into occasional weather forecasts.
Sometimes, it does more than bleach the sky. There have been instances when smoke has settled upon us like a fog and has filled the air with a thick, dusky odor.
Perhaps this also happened in the summers when I was a kid, but I honestly don’t recall many smoky days at all back then.
They seem common now, however, and it would not be a reach to suggest this is one way in which climate change is impacting our corner of the world and then some. In fact, the Oregon fire is part of a larger outbreak of western blazes that has consumed 1.3 million acres across 13 western states in what the Reuters news service called “an unusually heavy start to the Western fire season that experts say is symptomatic of climate change.”
Technically, such fiery events aren’t a new phenomenon, as massive wildfires have swept smoke to far-off places at other times in our past.
The most infamous was a massive, deadly wildfire primarily in Montana and Idaho back in 1910 that sent thick smoke as far east as the Atlantic Seaboard, and soot was recorded in Greenland. In the wake of this so-called “Big Blowup,” the National Forest Service made the unfortunate decision to implement a zero-tolerance policy toward forest fires, a move that ignored the role that wildfires play in the natural cleansing process of the wild. The policy has since been modified and prescription burns are now conducted, but after many decades, the excess fuel may perhaps account for why we see more wildfires and more smoky days in the summer. For instance, the Oregon wildfire is engulfing remote areas of old growth that are hard to reach and even harder to contain.
But that isn’t the only factor. When conditions are hot and tinder-box dry, wildfires virtually explode out of control. We’re seeing such conditions practically every summer now. Our skies do not lie.
Neither do the health impacts. “The jet stream and other cross-continental air currents have carried smoke and ash thousands of miles,” Reuters reported Tuesday regarding the Oregon fire and other western fires. “People in distant cities were feeling the air contamination in their eyes, noses and lungs.” Even New York City was seeing smoke-filled skies and obscured skylines.
Indeed, respiratory issues are a major concern in these smoke outbreaks. “Wildfire smoke exposure ... increases susceptibility to respiratory infections including COVID, increases (the) severity of such infections and makes recovery more difficult,” federal air resource adviser Margaret Key told Reuters.
Being far away from the source of that smoke doesn’t necessarily work to our advantage. According to toxicologists, atmospheric smoke is impacted by a process referred to as “aging,” which is the result of a prolonged exposure to sunlight and other chemicals. Also, the smoke that travels farther is usually made up of much smaller aerosol particles that can more easily invade your respiratory system. Thus, the smoke from a distant fire (besides being a “meh” 1970s tune) can loom as a health threat, even if you’re a half-continent away.
So, the white, glowing skies that seem to hang overhead each summer can have a dark side to them, too.
It could be a sign that the future we have long been warned about may be upon us, or at least over us. We’re not only seeing it but also breathing it. And there aren’t enough blue skies these days to chase those problems away.
