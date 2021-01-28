When I learned last week that legendary Yankton High School football coach Max Hawk had passed away at age 87, I immediately thought back on the night he taught me a new word.
Hawk was a man of words, after all, but he did a lot of his talking on the gridiron. That’s where his Buck teams won eight state championships and 17 Eastern South Dakota Conference titles during his 30 years at YHS.
His words not only built championship-caliber teams but also shaped championship-caliber men and women, whether it was as a football coach, a track assistant coach, a teacher or as an off-field leader and personal example.
Anyway, on one memorable night, he introduced me to a word I’d never encountered before, applying it to an extraordinary moment both in the history of YHS football and in the life of Max Hawk himself.
It was Nov. 12, 1994, the night Hawk’s Bucks defeated Rapid City Stevens 34-31 in double overtime to win the Class 11AA state title at the DakotaDome in Vermillion. It’s been cited as one of the greatest high school football championship games ever played in South Dakota.
It was also Hawk’s final game as a football coach.
Amid the post-game joy on the field, Hawk and I talked in one of the best interviews I ever had with any coach. Surrounded by a delighted sea of hugs, smiles and handshakes, he projected an exhausted serenity, the kind that comes at the end of a long race won. We talked about football, but in some ways, we really seemed to talk about life.
However, several moments before, things were far less serene. The Bucks let a 23-7 lead slip away in the fourth quarter and faced overtime for the state championship against a high-octane Stevens team owning all the momentum in the world.
At the end of regulation, Hawk and his coaching staff gathered the Bucks together “underneath the shelter where the parents couldn’t hear,” he told me with an uncharacteristic wry smile and a twinkle in his eye, “and we ‘reconnoitered.’”
That word was a new one for me, but I didn’t ask him about it because there was WAY too much to talk about and soak in just then. I later learned that “reconnoiter” is a military term that, according to one source, means “to inspect, observe or survey the enemy, the enemy’s strength or position, a region, etc., in order to gain information for military purposes.”
I suspect there was also some self-observation — some self-reconnoitering — that went on during what was likely a rather animated discussion on the adjustments the Bucks needed to make to turn the tide and win that epic war, which they finally did.
The term seemed fitting for Hawk, who did a stint in the Army during the Korean War, then brought those toughened sensibilities to his coaching jobs in Scotland (for eight years) and Yankton (forever after).
That was Hawk, the fiery field general for whom every football game was a battle and each practice session an opportunity to forge young men into a team and each team into something much, much more.
That was all Max Hawk, which was an apt name for the man: fierce and to the point.
Having grown up in Menno, I had always known Hawk as a bigger-than-life legend. He was synonymous with Yankton football and he helped make Yankton a “football town,” which it still is today.
His career record is terrific: 284 wins, 78 losses and two ties. He averaged a little more than seven wins a season, with a majority of those seasons having been played before the playoff era when teams were limited to eight or nine games each autumn.
He was always proud of the fact that, during his 38-year career, no one had ever returned a kickoff for a touchdown against his teams. But there’s an even more amazing statistic that Hawk had a major hand in: The YHS football program at one stretch endured just one losing season across more than four decades. Most of that was in Hawk’s tenure, representing a relentless run of success.
Besides the personal accolades Hawk earned and leadership roles he undertook, his testament also endures in the many students and athletes he molded under his guidance. He had expectations of his charges, and they learned how to meet them, on the field and in life.
In that memorable final football season, Hawk knew what his rebuilding team could grow into. “I told them all year, ‘Just do it for yourselves and I’ll ride on your coattails,’” he said to me after the title win.
Ultimately, he taught all Yankton fans a much richer meaning of another word — “success” — by defining it in unforgettable terms.
And this winningest of coaches took his final bow in a dramatic ending that every coach, athlete and fan dreams of.
“It’s hard to explain,” he admitted when I asked him how it felt to leave the stage with a state title. “It’s almost like magic.”
But it wasn’t really magic. Instead, it was the product of shrewd design, hard work, relentless drive and the right young men — generations of them — with which to go to football war.
That’s what made him a champion in every sense, and that’s the one word that sums up Hawk better than any other I know.
