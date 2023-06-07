The One Hundred Eighth Legislature, First Session, has adjourned sine die. This past year, lawmakers passed some important bills and failed to agree on other critical issues. Excluding A bills, of the 820 bills and 274 resolutions introduced this year, only 33 bills and one resolution actually received a final vote. However, the bills passed included many expansive Christmas Tree packages, meaning the Legislature actually passed 291 bills in total, including A bills. This figure is comparable to the last two 90-day sessions. Despite the filibuster, I felt the Legislature was still able to complete its business and pass many transformative bills.

A balanced budget was passed, limiting spending growth to 2%, and includes funding for the Education Future Fund, Perkins County Canal, and a new prison. Substantial room was left over to implement tax cuts to reduce the burden on Nebraskans. LB 243 will raise the minimum amount of relief granted under the Property Tax Credit Act from $360 million in tax year 2023 to $475 million in tax year 2028 and take community colleges off the property tax rolls. LB 754 will cut the current top-tier individual income tax rate of 6.64% down to 3.99% by 2027. The bill eventully reduces both (I) the current corporate income tax rate of 5.84% and (II) current second top-tier individual income tax bracket rate of 5.01% down to 3.99% by 2027. LB 754 will also fully phase out taxation on social security benefits and amounts received as annuities under the Federal Employees Retirement System or the Civil Service Retirement System in 2024. I voted in support of these measures.

