Another week down for the 2021 Legislative session and now the committee work begins!
Last week was the deadline for unlimited bill introduction, and since then, we have doubled the amount of bills. We currently have 164 Senate Bills and 194 House Bills, and this week Wednesday will be the final day for limited bill introduction. This is also a unique week in our legislative calendar as this is the only week that we will be in session Monday through Friday; typically, we are in session four days a week.
Last week, I introduced two bills in the House.
The first bill, HB 1162, is an act to establish the Re-Homestead South Dakota Program.
The second bill that I introduced last week is House Bill 1118, an act to suspend the required reduction in state aid resulting from school district general fund cash balances. I am bringing this bill to address a problem that has arisen in the past year with our school funding formula. This bill would put a pause on the funding formula provision that keeps a cap on the amount of funds that can be in a school’s general fund. The reason that cap is there is to ensure that general funds are utilized for raising teacher salaries as a part of the blue ribbon task force. This year, however, our schools received additional federal funding to help deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and they have until 2023 to utilize those funds. Currently, those funds are counting against the general fund caps and that is an unintended consequence of the funding formula, nobody foresaw these federal funds coming when we wrote the formula a few years back. Therefore, HB 1118 would simply put a pause on the general fund caps until the summer of 2024, which would allow for the schools to finish utilizing the federal funds by the end of 2023 and then the general fund caps would go back in place for the next school year.
Finally, this coming weekend, your District 21 legislators will be hitting the road for cracker barrels! On Saturday, Feb. 6, we will be in three communities. We will begin at 8 a.m. in Platte at the Dutch Oven Bakery, then we will head to Gregory at the Gregory Lanes at 10:30 a.m., we will then finish up at the Winner Middle School Auditorium at 1 p.m. If you have questions or want to hear about how session is going I encourage you to attend. Additionally, we plan to host a few more cracker barrels later in session and we have discussed the option of possibly having one virtually, so stay tuned in the coming weeks for more details on that.
If you would like any additional information on these issues or any other issues, please contact me by email at Caleb.Finck@SDLegislature.gov or call me at 605-933-2042. Have a great week!
