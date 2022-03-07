One week is now left of the 2022 legislative session with the conclusion of Week Eight. I was the prime sponsor of a couple of bills that passed both the House and Senate.
Senate Bill 203 increases the borrowing power of water districts to finance equipment and improvement projects. SB 203 had the support of several water districts in the area and will provide more flexibility to water districts across the state. SB 203 passed the Senate unanimously and the House with one nay vote.
I was the prime sponsor in the Senate for House Bill 1173 which has South Dakota recognizing a Common Paymaster as an employing unit. If related entities employee the same person, the employee payments can be made by one entity to save payroll and unemployment taxes. Since South Dakota does not recognize a Common Paymaster, related entities have to file more separate reports and pay more taxes. Recognizing a Common Paymaster will be a pro-business policy that reduces administrative costs and saves taxes for businesses. HB 1173 passed the House, 54 to 10, and passed the Senate unanimously.
Senate Resolution 702 was introduced to urge support for the people of Ukraine. The resolution praises the president and people of Ukraine in their valiant efforts to defend their nation. The resolution also urges the United States to use all available means to strengthen the defense of Ukraine. SR 702 passed the Senate unanimously.
The legislative session is scheduled to end Thursday, March 10. The major topic taken up the final week will the Budget for the State of South Dakota.
I can be contacted at 605-660-6468 or kyle.schoenfish@sdlegislature.gov.
(0) comments
