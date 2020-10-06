With recent attacks on what President Trump has or has not done, maybe it is time to look what at Joe Biden would do if he is elected.
Despite being a Catholic he has already stated his opposition to a Catholic on the Supreme Court — Amy Coney Barrett. And he continues to proclaim that he supports abortion on demand right up to the moment of birth. How can you claim a faith and then reject one of the tenets of that faith?
He supports a nationalization of health care in this country through Medicare for all. This is nothing less than national health care insurance and in the end national health care control. Will we still see costs go down, be able to select our own doctor and health care plan, all promised under Obamacare, but never realized.
He also supports restricting your gun rights as his running mate has been one of the most outspoken critics of gun rights and advocate of gun restrictions. They are ready to deny individuals the right to defend themselves while at the same time standing idly by as riots continue nightly in many of our major cities.
This election certainly is crucial and if you support the things outlined above you should support Joe Biden. If not, you should support President Trump.
