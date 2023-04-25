I left the state Legislature in 2016 partly because the atmosphere in Pierre was getting as ugly and nutty as Washington. Outside agitators were arriving to push their agendas, interrupting our work on real issues.

Three weeks ago, I attended a Yankton County Commission meeting to report on historic preservation issues; also on the agenda that night was a woman from Texas who wants our county to pass a resolution opposing what she calls President Biden’s 30x30 “Land Grab.” Her accusations are outlandish. The “land grab” amounts to the same conservation programs that have been benefiting our farmers and landowners under Republican and Democrat administrations.

