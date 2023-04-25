I left the state Legislature in 2016 partly because the atmosphere in Pierre was getting as ugly and nutty as Washington. Outside agitators were arriving to push their agendas, interrupting our work on real issues.
Three weeks ago, I attended a Yankton County Commission meeting to report on historic preservation issues; also on the agenda that night was a woman from Texas who wants our county to pass a resolution opposing what she calls President Biden’s 30x30 “Land Grab.” Her accusations are outlandish. The “land grab” amounts to the same conservation programs that have been benefiting our farmers and landowners under Republican and Democrat administrations.
Biden renamed the programs “America the Beautiful.” His administration hopes to modestly increase conservation efforts such as CRP — but only with willing landowners who want to preserve wetlands, native prairie and other fragile lands. They are voluntary programs. No one has to participate.
The woman from Texas often touts that her family was a victim of a federal land grab; the truth is that her father repeatedly failed to pay grazing fees on public lands in Nevada. That’s why he got crossways with the federal government. Her “non-profit” organization is funded by the notorious Koch foundation, which has spent $145 million over the past few decades to oppose conservation efforts and promote Big Oil’s energy monopoly.
In 2020, the Texas Observer reported that over 94% of the Texas woman’s “non-profit” income went to salaries for she and her husband. She also appears to be violating IRS rules which prohibit lobbying by non-profits — the very lobbying she was doing in Yankton.
Failing to get her way in Washington or Pierre — or even in her home state of Texas, where only a handful of the 254 counties have agreed to pass her resolution of misinformation — she now comes to Yankton County. The hidden agenda? It seems she wants to restrict landowners and farmers from signing longterm conservation easements. She and her backers don’t trust our farmers to make good decisions on their land. She wants to take away the freedom of local families and landowners.
Yankton County landowners have been very responsible with their properties. Only a few perpetual easements exist here, usually on small and fragile, but beloved, parcels of prairie that a farm family wants to preserve.
It is disheartening to see our ugly national politics now threatening to disrupt our school boards, city commissions and county boards — turning neighbor against neighbor, friend against friend.
I write to simply caution our local boards and commissions to be wary of well-funded outsiders who come here with their hidden national agendas. They will poison our local politics, just as they’ve poisoned Pierre and Washington.
