The Joint Appropriations Committee began their work on Monday of last week. There was an orientation session for new members of the Committee that day. The House has six new members to the committee and the Senate two new members. Hearings started on Tuesday.
Typically, the first year of a new term sees the departments and agencies presenting their budgets doing an overview of their areas to familiarize new members of services provided and basis for their budget requests. Due to this format, the hearings are scheduled for longer periods of time, providing ample opportunity for members to ask questions. As a result of the extended time frames, the committee is meeting before and after session to allow the expanded time for the members.
During the first two weeks of session typically there is less activity at the general sessions so that time is available for the afternoon hearings. The committee also has implemented four work groups to address budget topics of various agencies that are going to be addressed during the session. The work groups are composed of two committee House members and two committee Senate members. The work groups will be analyzing more in depth the topics that have been assigned to their group. The work groups will be meeting weekly.
Budgets addressed last week were Bureau of Finance and Management, Governor’s Office, Tribal Relations, Ag and Natural Resources, Public Safety and Bureau of Information and Technology.
• The Secretary of Agriculture gave an overview and in-depth coverage of the proposed moving of DENR into a combined Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources. All the budget hearing discussion can be accessed on the Legislative Research Council website under the Joint Appropriations Committee meetings.
The Joint Appropriations Committee during session will be addressing both the FY2021 budget and the FY2022 budget requests, which are two separate bills.
SB64 has been introduced by the Senate for Joint Appropriations. Due to COVID dollars being able to be used in place of general fund dollars over FY 2021 and the reversions that have occurred this current fiscal year, there is $119,553,841 of revenue available. The governor has recommended further reductions in this fiscal year in the amount of $134,189,795. That results in $253,743,612 of available dollars in this remaining fiscal year.
She has recommended an increase of $30,201,398 in her amendments, transfers of $64,721,582, Emergency Special Appropriations of $158,611,534 and a Continuous Appropriation Adjustment of $165,478 resulting in a bottom line of $43,614. These requests are based on her recommendations for the budget that she presented in December. This does not include COVID funding for the dollars that went out for all the funded projects except the state salaries that could use COVID funds. The COVID dollars that are outstanding are in the grant programs that went out in October. Those final numbers will not be known until early February as payments are still going out. Those dollars are not in the budget as they are separate funding for COVID expenses in this fiscal year. There’s lots of information here for the beginning of the process.
If you have questions and/or questions, please contact me at Jean.Hunhoff@sdlegislature.gov or call 660-5619.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.