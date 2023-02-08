This week saw the Legislature begin the first of two weeks of all-day committee hearings. Traditionally, senators would meet as a body in the morning and split into different committees in the afternoons. However, Speaker Arch wanted to try to front-load the session with hearings so there will be more time for debate later in the session. Therefore, senators will not have an opportunity for floor debate until the week of Feb. 13.

Two of my bills were scheduled for a public hearing later this month. LB 453 would allow the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) to change how the administrative costs of the Division of Aeronautics are paid out to free up about $2 million for grants to small airports, change the required county contribution for bridge replacement from 50% to “up to 20%” to give NDOT flexibility in assisting smaller counties with bridge repairs, and raise the threshold amount for road construction contracts to encourage smaller companies to bid on projects without needing to go through the burdensome formal bidding process. LB 454 would begin the process of finishing the expansion of U.S. 81 to a 4-lane highway in the state, including between Norfolk and Yankton. Both bills are scheduled for a hearing on Tuesday, Feb. 28, before the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee.

