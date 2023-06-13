You know the Founding Fathers, the men who laid the foundation for this great nation. You probably know Washington, Adams, Jefferson, Madison, Franklin, and Hamilton. But you may not have heard of Benjamin Rush.

Benjamin Rush was active in the Sons of Liberty. He was consulted by Thomas Paine to help write Common Sense. He represented Pennsylvania and signed the Declaration of Independence. And he used his medical skills to help soldiers during the Revolutionary War.

