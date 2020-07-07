July has arrived — we’ve survived another boisterous Fourth — and we’re now sliding into what we usually perceive as the back side of summer: the slow glide through the dog days when many people go off on vacations and basically take a break from things.
But for school districts and educational institutions around South Dakota and Nebraska — and, in fact, around the country — the next month is going to be filled with questions as some big decisions loom.
Most schools and colleges in this region haven’t held classes or conducted activities since sometime in mid-March. The collective school year limped to a close, no doubt with the hopes that things would improve during the long summer.
But summer is never as long as we wish, and it’s also clear that the COVID-19 pandemic is not abating nationwide as we had hoped and planned.
Now, fall athletic practices for high schools and colleges are about a month away — these being the first stirrings of the fall semester per se — and no one really has a firm plan of action for what’s going to happen.
During a coronavirus media briefing Monday, South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said her department has been in contact with officials from the Department of Education and the South Dakota High School Athletic Association (SDHSAA) about how school-related activities will proceed.
“I know the (SDHSAA) has put together a group to look specifically at sporting events, practices and that kind of thing,” she said. “We do have staff from the Department of Health (DOH) who are participating in that. In addition, we have a group that’s comprised of individuals from the Department of Health and being led by the Department of Education and the Board of Regents, as well as some other state agencies. (The DOH will be) helping people specifically understand what guidance is available and to help answer questions as schools contemplate opening in the fall and what that might look like.”
Unfortunately, a look at what’s happening elsewhere with athletic endeavors is not particularly promising. Several college football programs that offered voluntary summer workouts are reporting COVID-19 positive tests. Meanwhile, both the National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball are running into concerns as they try to get their seasons up and running again. Several athletes are testing positive, and some teams are canceling practices until more testing is done.
The backdrop of all this, of course, is the unfortunate state of the pandemic in this country. America is seeing spikes in daily infection rates, which further cloud the horizon. In that respect, it still feels like April in some ways — and that’s a frustrating feeling three months later. A great deal of time, it seems, has been wasted.
Safety, not appearances, must be paramount, of course. The school environment must be as safe as possible for the students. It must also be safe for the educators, administrators and other school personnel. Obviously, there are no sure-fire guarantees, but as much doubt needs to be removed as possible in these uncertain times.
The next four weeks are going to reveal a lot about what the months ahead will bring to our schools and to autumn.
