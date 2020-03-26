Schools are closed throughout the area — in fact, across the country — but students are continuing to “go to school” in the computerized, online sense.
It’s referred to as distance learning (or, as Yankton calls it, alternative education planning) — a necessary emergency substitute for classroom time that is now unwise amid the coronavirus pandemic. It compels school districts to utilize internet interconnectivity to the fullest. It allows teachers and students to interact online in order to continue the educational process away from the schools, because there is simply no other choice.
No one is on vacation. In fact, this is probably a lot more work. While distance learning is a principle that’s been around for a while and used on many, focused levels, it’s probably quite different to potentially conduct one-fourth of a school year in this physically detached but digitally interconnected fashion. And it lacks the structured daily routines and interpersonal social and educational interactions that are also an essential part of the school experience.
The technology to do this can be cumbersome, which is something I saw earlier this week. The Yankton City Commission conducted a pair of meetings with the commissioners in attendance via remote video to employ the distancing techniques that are now imperative. It seemed awkward at times, with occasional confusion about who was saying what, and every step in the process had to be guided. This will likely smooth out over time, but there was never really the same natural flow that you get when the nine commissioners, city staff and the audience are all in the same room together.
The online school work will probably work differently; it most likely isn’t an entire virtual classroom gathered at once so much as a lot of individual work and instruction. But it could still be awkward: the teachers can’t “see” if a student is struggling to grasp a concept, and a student can’t simply raise a hand to ask a teacher a question. This is a different process altogether, and it’s going to take commitment on both ends to make it work.
It would be interesting to someday assess the effects of this experience on the education process. Will this have an impact, positive or negative, on how the students learned? Will the lack of classroom time impact information retention? Will this open up new avenues for teaching? Will some students excel or suffer in this unique environment? What impact will the lack of standardized testing have?
What’s happening now — which itself is a history lesson in real time — goes beyond student-teacher interactions.
For instance, how will this situation impact student teachers, who are college students training to become teachers and working in schools to get classroom experience? Through no fault of their own, they are missing out on the work atmosphere that will no doubt be an essential part of their professional lives.
Meanwhile, the current situation may be a handy experience for graduating seniors, for some of them are getting a fairly good taste of what college life will be like. At the post-secondary level, you don’t have teachers holding your hand every step of the way or administrators monitoring your actions. (You also don’t get free books and most everything under one roof, but I digress.) In college, you’re basically on your own to study, to learn and to succeed, and that requires a discipline that new college students sometimes struggle to master. As such, this might be a constructive preview of what looms ahead.
And, circling back to my original premise, I wonder how this will impact the bonds between students and teachers. While the lack of face-to-face time may be a drawback, the need to work together collaboratively to make this process work might be constructive and invaluable for both parties.
This isn’t exactly the learning environment that teachers, administrators and school boards aim to provide kids, and it’s certainly not what kids are accustomed to, but it’s the only option available. It’s rather fitting that this educational back-up plan could be a learning experience for everyone.
