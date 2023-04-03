The criminal indictment of former President Donald Trump represents a dark moment in America. Of course, that statement can be taken in different ways. For some, it’s a dark moment for this country when a former president faces criminal charges, and for others, it’s a dark moment in which the rule of law is allegedly being weaponized for political gain. We’ll fight over those perspectives for a while because that’s who we are now.

But one way it must be looked at is that no one truly is above the law, which is an essential tenet of this nation and its government “of, by and for the people.”

