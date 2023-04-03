The criminal indictment of former President Donald Trump represents a dark moment in America. Of course, that statement can be taken in different ways. For some, it’s a dark moment for this country when a former president faces criminal charges, and for others, it’s a dark moment in which the rule of law is allegedly being weaponized for political gain. We’ll fight over those perspectives for a while because that’s who we are now.
But one way it must be looked at is that no one truly is above the law, which is an essential tenet of this nation and its government “of, by and for the people.”
A New York grand jury issued 34 indictments against Trump related to the 2016 payment of hush money to porn film star Stormy Daniels. Trump has denied the affair. However, his former attorney, Michael Cohen, arranged for the payment of $130,000 to keep the allegation quiet during the lead-up to the 2016 election. Thereafter, Cohen was reimbursed $420,000, allegedly accounting for taxes and other costs, according to NPR. Some of the reimbursement checks were reportedly signed by Trump himself. The Trump Organization labeled the payments as a retainer for legal fees.
Another woman, a former Playboy model, has also accused Trump of having an affair, and was also allegedly paid to keep quiet, according to The Associated Press.
This has been the object of the current case, which Trump has labeled a “witch hunt” and has used to rile up his political base.
There are some things to keep in mind:
• First, since the indictments haven’t been unsealed as of this writing, we don’t know precisely what charges he faces. That hasn’t stopped some people from either declaring Trump guilty or damning the charges as “political persecution.”
• Also, this case, which some are criticizing as baseless and partisan, already has a legal foundation. Cohen ultimately pleaded guilty to violating federal campaign finance laws in connection with the payments. “Federal prosecutors say the payments amounted to illegal, unreported assistance to Trump’s campaign,” the AP reported. “But they declined to file charges against Trump himself.” Cohen, who was sentenced on five charges, has now turned against Trump, who faces 34 charges. The background material is already there.
• This case may be the least of Trump’s potential legal troubles. He also faces indictment for election interference in Georgia, an inquiry on his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection to overturn the 2020 election results, and his mishandling of classified documents. All those issues dwarf the tawdry hush money matter.
• Frankly, Trump has not helped himself through all this. He has loudly proclaimed his innocence — and he may, in fact, be — but his attacks and rabble rousing don’t come off as the thoughtful words and actions of a man preparing for a legal defense. He has vilified District Attorney Alvin Bragg (who is reportedly being barraged with death threats and racial insults) and is now targeting the judge, Juan Manuel Merchan. None of that helps on the legal front, but Trump is trying to leverage it to political advantage as he ramps up his 2024 bid to return to the White House.
• Finally, it must be remembered that, if no one is above the law, then no one is immune from its decisions and no one is exempt from its exonerations. At stake will be Trump’s innocence or guilt in whatever charges are filed and how the legal proceedings play out. That is the one beam of light emanating from the darkness of this chaotic, divisive moment.
