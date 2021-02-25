When I wrote the first draft of this piece Tuesday night, Jason Ravnsborg was South Dakota’s attorney general.
As you read these words now, he still is but really shouldn’t be.
This is a hard thing to write. Ravnsborg hails from Yankton, and a lot of people here know him and like him. I’ve met him a couple times and he has always seemed like a good guy.
But none of that is the point here.
Instead, the night of Sept. 12, 2020, is the only thing that matters at this moment.
Ravnsborg, who became the state’s top law enforcement officer after the 2018 general election, currently finds himself in an untenable position after an overly long investigation into last September’s car accident in Hyde County that left one man dead.
Last week, that investigation finally issued its conclusions, which resulted in three misdemeanor charges. As I noted in an editorial Tuesday, each charge was directly tied to how Ravnsborg operated his 2011 Ford Taurus on that dark night and, technically, had nothing to do with killing Joe Boever, the man who was walking along the shoulder of the highway when he was struck and killed.
On Tuesday morning, after more evidence became available, Gov. Kristi Noem called on Ravnsborg to resign.
A couple hours later, two articles of impeachment were filed in the South Dakota House.
Late that afternoon, the state took the extraordinary, even controversial, step of releasing two videos of Ravnsborg being interviewed last fall by members of the North Dakota Bureau of Investigation, which was summoned to handle the case.
The fresh details were disturbing, at times even gruesome.
Although Ravnsborg claimed he originally told local law enforcement that he thought he hit “something,” possibly a deer, the investigation discovered Boever’s eyeglasses inside Ravnsborg’s car. “That means his face came through your windshield,” one of the two North Dakota agents told Ravnsborg. “His face is in your windshield. Think about it.”
Ravnsborg said he didn’t see Boever carrying a flashlight while walking along the road, nor did the attorney general see it when he searched the area right after the crash on the black, moonless night to see what he struck. But the investigators said the light, which landed just a few feet from Boever’s body, was still on, shining “like a beacon,” when they arrived on the scene the next day.
The investigators said they knew Ravnsborg had been driving on the shoulder of the highway when the impact occurred, not in the lane as he had repeatedly claimed. According to reports, Ravnsborg offered no explanation for this.
It was also learned that the attorney general had not simply been on his phone but was using it to surf the web just prior to the accident. Ravnsborg said he had put the phone down before the collision. While there is no evidence I’m aware of that contradicts him, the drift of the car onto the road’s shoulder might suggest distraction.
On Tuesday, all this evidence created a critical mass of pressure on the AG.
Nevertheless, early Tuesday night — after Noem’s call for his resignation, after the filing of impeachment articles and after the release of the videos — a spokesman for the attorney general declared that Ravnsborg had no intention of stepping down. “At no time has this issue impeded his ability to do the work of the office,” the spokesman said.
But public perception of the office is also a factor, and it cannot be dismissed.
There are numerous other inconsistencies and blank spaces in this nightmarish scenario, and they involve more than Ravnsborg. Why was he allowed to drive home in a borrowed car that night after reporting the accident to the sheriff? Why did it take so many hours after the body was found (by Ravnsborg himself) the next morning to notify the victim’s family? Why did it take five months for the investigation to report its findings? There are many other loose threads that leave us with an unclear, incomplete picture of what happened.
However, what became clear by late Tuesday is that Ravnsborg could no longer function as South Dakota’s attorney general. He has lost the confidence of the governor and the Legislature appears to be aligning to impeach him. He is now left in a metaphorical bunker, under siege with nowhere to turn.
In a way, Ravnsborg could also be seen as a victim in this incident. This was a terrible accident, and it’s a brutal weight that he’ll have to live with for the rest of his life. And he knows it.
But at least he still has that life to live. Whatever he’s dealt with mentally and emotionally since Sept. 12, it pales by every imaginable, calculable measure against what the Boever family has endured. And it surely doesn’t begin to compare to the fate of the victim.
“Jason Ravnsborg’s statements and actions failed to meet the standard of the Office of the Attorney General,” one of the articles of impeachment reads. The videos confirm it, which Noem said Thursday prompted her to call for his resignation and to release the videos to the public — an astonishingly uncharacteristic act of transparency for South Dakota. (Late Thursday, a judge ordered all further information releases promised by Noem halted and the videos pulled down.)
What happens now should be obvious.
However, if Ravnsborg is still AG when you read this, then what seems obvious apparently isn’t clear enough to produce the only conclusion that’s possible now. Fighting it only heaps more pain upon this awful tragedy.
Follow @kelly_hertz on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.